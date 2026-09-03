Iran’s Top Security Official to US: New Strategy will Shatter your Foundations

By Staff, Agencies

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] Major General Mohsen Rezaei has warned the United States that its desperate attempts to salvage the ongoing imposed war will fail and a newly adopted Iranian strategy will dismantle its regional presence.

In a statement posted on X, General Rezaei addressed the mounting panic in Washington and “Tel Aviv” as the aggression against Iran stretches into its seventh month without achieving any of its strategic objectives.

“With this desperate flailing, not only will you fail to climb out of the depths of the hell you have created for yourselves, but you will soon witness how Iran’s new strategy in the battlefield, diplomacy, and countering the economic blockade will shatter your foundations.”

The statement signals a shift in Tehran’s posture, outlining a comprehensive, multi-domain approach designed to break the current stalemate and force Washington to capitulate.

On the battlefield, General Rezaei’s remarks follow a series of deadly US attacks on southern Iran on Tuesday, which were met by several missile and drone operations by the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] and the Army targeting US assets across the region.

The latest exchange follows humiliating setbacks for the US military, including the considerable depletion of THAAD and Patriot interceptor stockpiles and the loss of a quarter of the US Reaper drone fleet during the ongoing war.

Regarding the economic war, General Rezaei’s warning comes in direct response to Washington’s recent “Operation Economic Outcast,” designed to cripple Iran’s economy through a naval blockade and tightened sanctions.