Venezuela’s Rodriguez Says Sanctions Talks With US Continue Ahead of Elections

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez said Wednesday that Caracas and Washington remain engaged in talks aimed at lifting US sanctions and establishing conditions for future elections.

Speaking to reporters outside the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Rodriguez said she would not provide a specific date for elections but insisted that a vote would take place once the necessary conditions had been established.

“I do not set dates, but there will undoubtedly be an electoral process when the conditions are in place,” she said.

Rodriguez made the comments alongside US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, who is visiting Venezuela as the two governments seek to expand cooperation in the energy sector.

She said discussions over sanctions relief were continuing but did not outline a timetable for removing the restrictions or specify the requirements Washington and Caracas are negotiating.

Wright’s visit included meetings with Venezuelan officials and energy companies focused on increasing oil production, attracting foreign investment and expanding cooperation in the country’s energy industry.

The Venezuelan government said the discussions covered investment mechanisms, joint ventures and ways to increase the flow of capital into the energy sector.

The talks follow a broader agreement between Washington and Caracas designed to boost Venezuela’s oil production and encourage additional international investment.

US energy company Chevron and Italy’s Eni also announced plans Wednesday to expand their activities in Venezuela.

The developments represent a major change in relations between Washington and Caracas following years of US sanctions targeting Venezuela’s government and oil industry.

Rodriguez has repeatedly called for the sanctions to be removed, arguing that they have damaged Venezuela’s economy, restricted business activity and discouraged international investment.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has gradually relaxed some energy-related restrictions as Washington seeks greater involvement in Venezuela’s oil sector and increased investment.

Elections remain a central issue in Venezuela’s political transition following the removal of President Nicolas Maduro earlier this year. Rodriguez subsequently assumed the interim presidency as Caracas and Washington began negotiations over the country’s political and economic future.

Her latest comments indicate that sanctions relief and political normalization remain closely connected as the two sides expand cooperation in the energy sector.

Trump, speaking to reporters in Washington on Wednesday, said Venezuela was “not ready yet” to hold elections while praising Rodriguez’s performance as interim president.

“We got them out of a dictatorship and we get along very well with the new government,” Trump said, adding that Rodriguez was “doing a very good job” and was “very respected.”

Alternative title: Venezuela, US Continue Sanctions Talks as Caracas Prepares for Future Elections