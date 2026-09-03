Nepal Warns Death Toll Could Rise as Rescue Teams Reach Isolated Flood-Hit Areas

By Staff, Agencies

Nepalese Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal has warned that the death toll from devastating flash floods and mudslides could rise further as rescue teams struggle to reach isolated communities in the country’s mountainous regions.

Speaking to CBS News on Thursday, Khanal said he was “definitely scared that there’ll be more loss of lives” because entire villages, towns and hydropower facilities have been destroyed or severely damaged.

He said the situation is particularly difficult in Nuwakot, a rugged district in northern Nepal, where roads and bridges have been swept away, leaving many areas physically cut off.

With ground access severely limited, helicopters have become the main means of reaching remote communities and delivering assistance, Khanal said.

The disaster struck along the Nepal-China border on August 26 and has caused widespread destruction across the region. More than 1,200 people have been reported dead, while nearly 4,757 remain missing, including 541 people on the Chinese side.

Rescue and recovery teams continue to search damaged areas while facing difficult terrain, destroyed infrastructure and limited access to isolated communities.

Khanal stressed that rescue operations are being conducted solely on humanitarian grounds. He said teams are assisting people regardless of whether they are Nepalese citizens or foreign nationals.

Authorities remain concerned that the number of casualties could increase as rescue workers gain access to areas that have remained unreachable since the disaster.