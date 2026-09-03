Berlin Approves $930 Million in Weapons Sales to “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The German government approved nearly €800 million [$930 million] in weapons exports to “Israel” between January and June, Der Spiegel reported, citing a government response to a parliamentary inquiry.

The sum is already four times higher than the total value Berlin greenlighted last year.

Around one-fifth of the exports was linked to German- “Israeli” military-industry cooperation benefiting the German Armed Forces, according to the government. Just over two-thirds of the approved value is tied to the INS Drakon, a nearly 70-meter-long Dolphin II-class submarine built for the apartheid entity by German shipbuilder TKMS. The vessel, which can remain submerged for weeks, left Kiel on Tuesday and is reportedly on its way to "Israel".

Berlin said the remainder covered equipment not classified as ‘weapons of war’, including small arms, ammunition, explosives, and drones, according to Der Spiegel.

“As [Chancellor] Friedrich Merz was supposedly outraged by ['Israeli' Security Minister Itamar] Ben-Gvir’s inhumane statements, his federal government was pushing ahead with cooperation with a government and an army facing genocide charges before the International Criminal Court, supporting settler violence in the West Bank, and continuing to occupy southern Lebanon,” MP Lea Reisner said.

Germany’s War Weapons Control Act requires licenses to “always be denied” where weapons risk being used in “peace-disturbing acts” or where Germany’s obligations under international law could be impaired.

Berlin temporarily halted weapons exports to “Israel” in August 2025 over the Zionist plans to occupy Gaza City, but lifted the restrictions in November after a US-backed ceasefire with Hamas.

Germany is meanwhile expanding military cooperation with “Israel”. On Wednesday, the German Navy said it had successfully tested an “Israeli” ballistic missile in the North Atlantic with a range of up to 500 kilometers. Germany has no ballistic missiles of its own, with Taurus cruise missiles being its longest-range missile systems.