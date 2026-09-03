Trump Considers Ending Iran War as US Military Presence in Middle East Expands: WSJ

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering declaring an end to the war with Iran, even as the Pentagon extends American military deployments across the Middle East, according to a Wall Street Journal report published Wednesday.

The report said Trump has discussed with senior advisers whether to formally declare the conflict over, a move he "favors." Trump is said to believe that continued economic pressure could eventually force Tehran to "either dismantle its nuclear program" or contribute to the "collapse" of the Iranian government.

Washington launched Operation Economic Outcast last week, imposing pressure on major sectors of Iran’s economy, including oil, shipping, aviation, gold, technology and digital assets.

Despite Trump’s interest in ending the war, the Pentagon is extending the deployment of American forces in the region. The move suggests that the military confrontation could continue well into next year.

The United States is maintaining roughly 50,000 troops and 19 warships in the Middle East, including two aircraft carriers and 13 guided-missile destroyers.

The continued buildup has raised concerns that Washington may be preparing for a prolonged confrontation with Tehran rather than pursuing an immediate de-escalation.

For Iran, the prospect of continued US military pressure and sweeping economic restrictions adds to concerns over its sovereignty and the humanitarian impact of sanctions. Tehran has repeatedly rejected outside attempts to dictate its political or security choices and has defended its right to pursue an independent national policy.

The reported debate within the Trump administration highlights the uncertainty surrounding the conflict, with Washington weighing an end to direct hostilities while simultaneously maintaining substantial military capabilities in the region.