White House Pressures US Space Firms to Skip Macron’s Paris Summit

By Staff, Agencies

The White House has reportedly urged US space companies to reconsider attending French President Emmanuel Macron’s space summit in Paris next week, leaving industry executives caught off guard and uncertain over whether to participate.

During a private call Thursday, an official from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy [OSTP] told representatives of companies including SpaceX, Stoke Space, K2 Space and Astra that attending the two-day event at Paris’ Grand Palais could be interpreted as tacit support for European Union policy positions, POLITICO reported, citing industry representatives and a congressional staffer familiar with the discussion.

Although the official stressed that companies would make their own decisions, those familiar with the call said the administration appeared to be discouraging participation in the gathering, which is expected to attract representatives from more than 120 countries.

The pressure comes amid growing tensions between Washington and its European allies over tariffs, US troop deployments and the war on Iran.

The administration’s position is particularly notable given Macron’s previously close relationship with President Donald Trump.

According to POLITICO, the OSTP official accused France of “anti-competitive practices,” said Paris had not coordinated with Washington over the summit and argued that its panels did not adequately reflect the US position. The official also raised concerns over China’s participation.

The White House, however, denied that companies had been instructed to stay away. An OSTP official said the call was intended to clarify Washington’s position and answer industry questions, adding that the administration remained committed to cooperation with allies in space.

Still, one industry representative said executives were scrambling after the call to determine whether to attend, describing US companies as being in an “awkward position” as they weigh the European market against Washington’s preferences.

Despite the pressure on private firms, officials from OSTP, the State Department, Commerce Department and NASA are expected to attend the September 9-10 summit, which will bring together governments, space agencies, industry, scientists and military representatives.

Meanwhile, the gathering comes as European countries seek greater independence in space and reduced reliance on the US.

Macron unveiled a new space strategy in November and announced plans to raise French military space spending by $4.87 billion between 2026 and 2030, bringing the total to $11.83 billion.