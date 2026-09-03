Iranian Army: US Bases in Kuwait, UAE Targeted

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Army announced that it launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on US military facilities in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, targeting satellite communications systems, equipment depots, fighter aircraft hangars, troop positions and radar systems.

The Army said the strikes were carried out early Thursday in the 31st wave of its Saeqeh (Lightning) Operation, in retaliation for the martyrdom of Iranian civilians and members of the armed forces during unprovoked US acts of aggression.

According to the statement, Iranian missiles and attack drones struck the US-run Ahmed al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait.

“The strikes damaged communications systems and fighter aircraft hangars,” the Iranian Army said.

Iranian forces also targeted troop deployment areas and radar systems at Al Minhad Air Base in the UAE with missiles and drones, according to the statement.

Al Minhad, meanwhile, was described as an important center for the air support and transportation of foreign forces.

The announcement came after a new wave of US strikes on southern Iranian cities that, according to the Iranian Health Ministry, killed at least 18 people and wounded 142 others.

Among the reported attacks was a US strike on a residential home hosting a wedding ceremony in Kouhestak, in Hormozgan Province’s Sirik County.

The attack martyred five civilians, including a four-year-old child, and wounded more than 70 others.

The Iranian Army said its response to any attack by US forces would remain severe.

“The brave men of the Army’s response to any attack by the terrorist US Army has been harsh and devastating, and will continue until final victory and the punishment of the aggressor,” it said.

The statement came as Arab sources also reported missile and drone attacks on US bases in Kuwait.

One important location at a US base was reportedly hit, while flight activity at Kuwait International Airport was suspended because of the threat of further air attacks