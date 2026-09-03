Yemeni Navy Conducting Military Drills in Anticipation of US-“Israeli” Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

A high-ranking member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council unveiled that the country’s naval units are conducting a military exercise in the Red Sea in anticipation of a war of aggression against the Arab Peninsula nation.

In a post published on the social media platform X on Thursday, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi stated that the Yemeni Navy has launched a drill in the strategic waterway to prepare for the next stage of confrontation with “Israel” and the United States.

He further added that the military exercise is also aimed at breaking the Saudi-led siege of Yemen, which has been in effect for more than a decade.

Commercial shipping through the Bab El-Mandeb Strait reportedly drops to its lowest level in months after Yemeni forces targeted Saudi oil facilities along the Red Sea coast.

On July 20, the Sana’a government declared a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia, saying that the Riyadh authorities have maintained “an unjust and oppressive siege” on Yemen for nearly 12 years, “exploiting our resources and imposing a complete blockade.”

The Yemeni armed forces have subsequently announced a number of successful missions targeting Saudi-linked vessels in the Red Sea.

Back in March 2015, Saudi Arabia, along with its allies, enforced a blockade on Yemen, launching an all-out onslaught supported militarily, politically, and logistically by the United States and certain Western nations.