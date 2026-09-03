“Israeli” Forces Intensify Attacks and Ground Incursions Across Southern Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” forces carried out fresh artillery attacks and ground incursions across southern Lebanon on Thursday, with tanks, bulldozers and drones deployed in several areas, according to Lebanon’s official National News Agency [NNA].

The agency reported that “Israeli” artillery shelled the village of Al-Mansouri, where a Merkava tank and a D9 armored bulldozer subsequently advanced into the area.

NNA also reported that “Israeli” military vehicles were seen transporting containers believed to have been booby-trapped toward the area, raising concerns among residents over further attacks and damage to civilian communities.

In another ground incursion, “Israeli” forces reportedly advanced into Halta Farm in the Hasbaya district of Nabatieh Governorate. Several homes were surrounded, while some residents were prevented from leaving the area, according to the Lebanese news agency.

An “Israeli” drone also reportedly dropped two sound bombs along the Aziyah-Mansouri road, adding to the atmosphere of fear and insecurity among local communities.

Earlier Thursday, “Israeli” forces carried out explosions in the villages of Haddatha and Wadi Baraachit, while drones were reported flying over the Tyre area during the early morning hours.

The latest attacks come despite ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing further escalation along the Lebanon-“Israel” border. US-led contacts between Beirut and “Israel” have continued in an effort to establish security arrangements and address unresolved border issues.

For communities in southern Lebanon, however, the continued military activity represents another violation of their security and territorial sovereignty. The repeated shelling, incursions and drone operations have kept residents under persistent pressure and heightened fears of a broader escalation.

The developments have also reinforced calls within Lebanon for continued resistance and stronger protection of the country’s southern communities against further “Israeli” military incursions.