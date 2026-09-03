Bernie Sanders Blasts Trump Over ‘Trump Strait’ Proposal: ‘You’re President, Not a Mad King’

By Staff, Agencies

US Senator Bernie Sanders has sharply criticized President Donald Trump over his suggestion that the Strait of Hormuz could be renamed the “Strait of Trump,” arguing that Americans are more concerned about the economic impact of the conflict with Iran than giving the strategic waterway a new name.

In a post on X, Sanders rejected the proposal and told Trump that the American public wants the administration to end what he called an illegal war against Iran.

“No, Mr Trump. The American people don’t want you to rename the Strait of Hormuz after yourself,” Sanders wrote, pointing instead to rising fuel costs as a major concern for households across the United States.

Sanders claimed that the conflict had contributed to diesel prices reaching $5.69 per gallon and gasoline prices rising to $4.12 per gallon.

“You’re the President, not a mad king. Act like it,” Sanders added, accusing Trump of focusing on symbolic gestures rather than the economic consequences of the war.

The criticism followed Trump’s comments about potentially renaming the Strait of Hormuz, after the president had previously referred to the strategic waterway as the “Strait of America.”

Sanders argued that Trump should prioritize ending the conflict, reducing economic pressure on Americans and pursuing diplomacy instead of attempting to personalize an internationally significant waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman, is one of the world’s most important energy routes and carries a substantial share of global oil shipments.

Trump’s naming proposal has added a new political dimension to the growing dispute over US policy toward Iran, while concerns continue to mount over the conflict’s impact on energy prices, global shipping and regional stability.

Sanders’ remarks reflect wider opposition to the war from critics who argue that Washington should focus on diplomacy and the economic interests of American households rather than further escalation.