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Al-Hayya Praises Yemen’s Martyrs, Steadfast Palestine Support

Al-Hayya Praises Yemen’s Martyrs, Steadfast Palestine Support
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By Staff, Agencies

Hamas Political Bureau Chief Khalil Al-Hayya praised Yemen’s martyrs and reaffirmed the deep fraternal ties between the Yemeni and Palestinian peoples in a message to Sanaa government Deputy Foreign Minister Abdulwahid Abu Ras.

Al-Hayya expressed appreciation for Yemen’s continued support for Palestine and its Resistance, describing its stance as part of the “battle of dignity and honor.”

He also paid tribute to Yemen’s martyrs, particularly Sanaa government Prime Minister Ahmed Al-Rahawi and several ministers who lost their lives while supporting Palestine.

Al-Rahawi, Defense Minister Mohamed Al-Atifi, Chief of Staff Muhammad Abd Al-Karim Al-Ghamari, Foreign Minister Jamal Amer and other officials were martyred on August 28, 2025, when “Israeli” airstrikes targeted a senior government gathering in Sanaa.

Meanwhile, Yemen has maintained a support front for Gaza since October 2023, with Ansarullah launching missile, drone and naval operations against “Israel” and vessels linked to the occupation.

According to Yemeni figures, its forces have conducted more than 785 operations, launching 1,835 missiles and drones, while enduring dozens of “Israeli” attacks on Yemeni territory, including Sanaa airport and Hodeidah port.

At sea, Yemeni forces have carried out at least 346 operations against more than 228 vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, disrupting major shipping routes and forcing numerous companies to reroute around southern Africa.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi also reaffirmed Yemen’s unwavering support for Palestine and the Resistance in a recent televised address, pledging continued backing until the “Israeli” entity is defeated.

He further reaffirmed support for Resistance movements in Palestine and Lebanon and called for strengthening the “unity of the fronts” against efforts to impose a new regional order under US and “Israeli” influence.

Hamas Palestine Yemen khalil al-hayya sanaa ansarullah

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