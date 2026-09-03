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Iran Warns of Major Retaliation if “Israel” Attacks Ali Al-Taher Ridge in Southern Lebanon: Reuters

Iran Warns of Major Retaliation if “Israel” Attacks Ali Al-Taher Ridge in Southern Lebanon: Reuters
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By Staff, Reuters 

Iran has warned the United States that any “Israeli” attack against the Ali Al-Taher ridge in southern Lebanon could trigger a large-scale response, according to a Reuters report citing officials briefed on the message.

The warning, delivered through Oman last month, underscores Tehran’s determination to prevent further “Israeli” territorial expansion in southern Lebanon and signals the potentially devastating consequences of any attempt to seize the strategically important ridge.

According to Reuters, the Ali Al-Taher area has emerged as a crucial and fiercely contested position amid "Israeli" aggression against Hezbollah. The strategically important ridge commands extensive views across southeastern Lebanon and is regarded as a vital defensive stronghold in protecting the region.

The Reuters report said Tehran’s message to Washington warned that a full “Israeli” assault on Ali Al-Taher would be met with a major Iranian retaliation. Two regional officials said the message was delivered through Oman, which has played a mediating role between the parties.

Hezbollah has described any further ground expansion in southern Lebanon as a serious violation of the existing understandings with the Lebanese government.

“Israeli” forces have maintained positions across parts of southern Lebanon and have identified the area around Ali Al-Taher as a major operational priority. The continued military presence has fueled fears in Lebanon that the fragile ceasefire could collapse into another major confrontation.

Hezbollah has vowed to resist any attempt of "Israeli" occupation of Lebanese land, warning that a major assault would have consequences for illegal “Israeli” settlements as well.

Reuters said it could not independently verify the military situation around Ali Al-Taher. “Israel” declined to comment on the reported Iranian warning, while a White House official disputed the account.

The escalating confrontation highlights the broader regional stakes surrounding southern Lebanon. Any attempt by “Israel” to expand its control could bring a direct response from Hezbollah and potentially draw Iran more deeply into the conflict, threatening to turn the current standoff into a much wider regional war.

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah UnitedStates SouthLebanon AliAlTaher

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