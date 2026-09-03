Lebanese Army Receives Citizen Abducted by ’Israeli’ Forces

By Staff, Agencies

The Lebanese Army received Malek Ghazi from the International Committee of the Red Cross through the Naqoura border crossing after he went missing in October last year and was subsequently reported to have been abducted by "Israeli occupation forces" in southern Lebanon.

It remains unclear whether other Lebanese citizens will also be released.

Meanwhile, "Israeli occupation forces" continued attacks in southern Lebanon, carrying out explosions in Kfar Tibnit, the outskirts of Bani Hayyan, and al-Qantara.

In al-Mansouri, "Israeli occupation forces" carried out another explosion while the town was also subjected to artillery shelling.

"Israeli forces" also conducted a large-scale demolition operation in southern Lebanon, with footage showing massive clouds of smoke rising over Kfar Tibnit following explosions that reduced neighborhoods to rubble.

The attacks come despite the ceasefire and reported negotiations between the Lebanese government and the "Israeli occupation", as strikes, artillery fire, and demolitions continue across southern Lebanon.