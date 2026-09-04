Sirik Mourns US Attack Martyrs, Including 4-Year-Old

By Staff, Agencies

A four-year-old child was among four people laid to rest Thursday in the southern Iranian city of Kuhestak, as grieving families and residents gathered to mourn those who lost their lives in a US attack on the area.

The funeral ceremonies in Kuhestak, Sirik County, Hormozgan Province, began at 4 pm from a street at the city’s entrance, with mourners walking toward the Martyrs’ Cemetery, where the victims were buried.

The four were identified as four-year-old Amirali Karimi, 16-year-old Mohammad Mollahi, 43-year-old Kolthoum Mollahi Nezhadnia, and 50-year-old Zarkhatoun Taheri. The US aggression also left 68 people injured, several of whom remain under medical treatment.

The funeral drew the martyrs’ relatives, military and civilian officials, and large numbers of residents from across Hormozgan Province. The four were laid to rest at Kuhestak’s Martyrs’ Cemetery.

Meanwhile, Head of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council Sheikh Amoli Larijani condemned the attack, saying the crime in Sirik and the killing of unarmed women and children exposed what he described as the “savage nature” of the United States and the false claims of those who invoke human rights.

Larijani further said the war crime demonstrated that what is presented as “civilization” was merely “savagery” dressed up and beautified, warning that the shame of the massacre would remain with those who committed and supported it.

Meanwhile, Iranian Health Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour announced that between 20:30 on August 30 and 20:30 on September 2, US and “Israeli” attacks had resulted in 18 people losing their lives and 142 others being injured.

Of those injured, 61 were women and 44 were under 18, while the list of martyrs included two women and one child.

“Behind every number is a human being and a family,” Kermanpour said, underscoring the human cost of the attacks and the families and communities left to mourn.