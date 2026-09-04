Seoul Weighs Hormuz Deployment Under US Pressure

By Staff, Agencies

South Korea is considering a military deployment to the Strait of Hormuz following weeks of pressure from US President Donald Trump for Seoul to play a greater role in Washington’s war against Iran, Bloomberg reported.

Accordingly, Seoul is examining options that could include a naval support vessel and maritime patrol aircraft, marking a shift from its earlier resistance to greater military involvement in the region.

The South Korean government has reportedly told Washington it is willing to consider joining the mission and is reviewing the parliamentary procedures required for an overseas deployment.

Around 150 personnel could be needed, while officials are also discussing potential ports and operational bases with foreign governments. A request for National Assembly approval could be submitted as early as this month.

The move follows repeated pressure from Trump, who has criticized Seoul for refusing to assume a larger role in the US-led war against Iran and has questioned Washington’s security commitments to South Korea.

However, Seoul’s presidential office has sought to downplay reports of an imminent deployment, stressing that “no decisions have been made.”

South Korea appears to be weighing a limited support mission rather than direct involvement in attacks on Iran, potentially allowing it to accommodate Washington while avoiding deeper confrontation with Tehran.

Still, the deliberations highlight the growing pressure on US allies to provide personnel and military assets for Washington’s operations around the strategic Strait of Hormuz.