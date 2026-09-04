US Fuel Prices Surge as Iran War Deepens Economic Strain

By Staff, Agencies

The economic fallout from Washington’s prolonged war on Iran is increasingly hitting Americans, with motorists, workers, and businesses facing sharply higher fuel costs as disruptions to global energy flows continue, CBS News reported.

US average gasoline prices exceeded $4 per gallon on March 31, according to AAA, marking the first time since 2022 they have crossed that threshold. The increase is squeezing Americans whose livelihoods depend on fuel, including farmers, delivery workers, and transport operators, while adding costs for the US Postal Service.

Diesel prices have risen even faster, raising expenses for trucks, trains, and vessels moving goods nationwide. Already constrained supplies have left the US market particularly exposed to further disruptions.

A key driver is the continued disruption of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies normally pass.

Analysts cited by CBS said meaningful relief at US fuel pumps is unlikely until regular shipping through the strategic waterway resumes.

More than six months into Washington’s war on Iran, the economic burden is extending well beyond the battlefield. Reports indicate that Americans are driving less, cutting household spending, and changing or canceling travel plans as fuel prices rise.

California continues to record particularly high gasoline prices due to its reliance on imported oil and higher taxes, although increases are being felt nationwide.

Crude oil makes up roughly half the cost of a gallon of US gasoline, with refining, taxes, distribution, and marketing accounting for much of the rest. Seasonal demand during warmer months is also adding pressure.

The latest figures underscore how the costs of Washington’s war are increasingly being felt at home, with prolonged disruption around Hormuz driving up transportation and household expenses across the United States.