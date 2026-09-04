Canadian MP Slams Hegseth Over Mocking Cadet Post: “You Should Be Ashamed”

By Staff, Agencies

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is facing backlash in Canada after sharing a social media post that appeared to mock members of the country’s youth cadet program.

Hegseth reposted an image from a local training branch showing a young cadet receiving an award from her instructor, adding a Canadian flag emoji and the caption “this is real,” which critics said appeared to ridicule the women and disparage Canada’s military.

Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty called the post “below the dignity of the office,” while Prime Minister Mark Carney said trade talks would resume only when Washington stops “doing memes,” “throwing shade,” and “trying to be tough” and instead engages seriously.

The controversy comes amid an escalating trade dispute between Washington and Ottawa, with the Trump administration repeatedly accusing Canada of relying on US military power for its defense. The Pentagon said Hegseth’s post “speaks for itself.”

Canada’s national cadet program, overseen by the military, provides leadership and skills training to young people aged 12 to 18. The Army Cadet League of Canada condemned online harassment or mockery of cadets, calling attacks on young people working to improve themselves and serve their communities unacceptable.

Meanwhile, Canada’s top military commander, General Jennie Carignan, said officials were consulting the cadets involved about how they wished to respond.

Conservative MP and former military reservist Scott Anderson also condemned Hegseth, accusing him of abandoning the “responsibility and decorum” expected of his position. “You have chosen to set both aside and insult two female Canadian non-combatants,” Anderson said. “You should be ashamed.”

The post also drew accusations of body-shaming as tensions between Washington and Ottawa continued to worsen. Trade talks collapsed last month, followed by the US imposing 50% tariffs on around $20 billion of Canadian imports, while Canada plans countermeasures.

The dispute has spilled into broader relations, with Ontario Premier Doug Ford calling Trump a “loser” and the US president proposing to rename Lake Ontario “Lake America.” US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has also accused Canada of being a country that “doesn’t have a military.”

Despite the rhetoric, the two countries remain longstanding defense partners and allies. Canada has also increased defense spending after years of falling short of NATO targets.

Hegseth is meanwhile facing pressure in Washington following senior Pentagon departures and scrutiny over the US handling of the war on Iran. He has repeatedly emphasized troop appearance, physical fitness, and what he calls a “warrior ethos.”