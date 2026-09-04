Machado Challenges Venezuela US Oil Deal, Calls Regime “Illegitimate”

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado has criticized President Donald Trump’s oil agreement with Venezuela, seeking to challenge the deal without directly confronting the White House.

In a video shared online, Machado said the United States is the “principal partner” Venezuela needs to develop its strategic potential, but argued that those occupying the Miraflores presidential palace lack the authority and democratic mandate to negotiate the country’s natural resources.

“The wealth of our subsoil does not belong to an illegitimate regime – it belongs to the Venezuelan people,” she said, adding that supporters felt “sadness and anger” at being excluded from the decision-making process.

Venezuela has the world’s largest proven crude oil reserves, estimated at 303 billion barrels, with more than 65 billion barrels covered by the agreement.

Trump reached the deal with interim president Delcy Rodriguez, who took office in January after Nicolas Maduro was abducted by US special forces.

Despite expectations that Trump might back Machado, he instead supported Rodriguez and warned she would face a “very big price” if she failed to comply with his demands.

Meanwhile, the White House says the agreement will secure US “energy dominance” for the next century while limiting China and Russia’s influence in Venezuela.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Washington aims to significantly expand Venezuelan oil production and economic opportunities.

Critics, however, have described the agreement as a colonial-style land grab and warned it could weaken US pressure for presidential elections. Trump and Rodriguez have both avoided setting a date, with Rodriguez saying an electoral process will take place “when Venezuela is ready.”

The dispute has created an unusual political overlap, with Machado now echoing concerns long raised by Maduro over Washington exploiting Venezuela’s vast oil wealth. Her insistence that the country’s resources belong to its people has further intensified scrutiny of the US role in Venezuela’s oil sector.