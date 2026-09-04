“Israeli” Forces Martyr Palestinian Youth, Seal Al-Mughayyir

By Staff, Agencies

A Palestinian youth was martyred by “Israeli” occupation police gunfire early Friday near Damascus Gate in occupied al-Quds, Palestinian News Agency WAFA reported. His identity has not yet been established.

According to the “Israeli” police, officers opened fire after alleging that the youth attempted to stab one of them. He was critically wounded before succumbing at the scene.

Following the incident, “Israeli” forces heavily deployed around Damascus Gate and al-Quds’ Old City, imposing a military cordon and restricting residents’ access, including those seeking to perform dawn prayers.

Elsewhere, “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] closed the main entrance to al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah, preventing Palestinians from entering or leaving. Local sources said several military vehicles blocked the entrance while colonists gathered east of the village and carried out provocative acts on Palestinian-owned land.

The occupied West Bank and al-Quds continue to face repeated “Israeli” raids, demolitions, detentions and attacks, alongside violence by colonists backed by the IOF, affecting Palestinians across different age groups.

Meanwhile, "Maariv" military correspondent Avi Ashkenazi warned that elements within the current “Israeli” cabinet may have an interest in escalating tensions in the West Bank for political and electoral gain.

An “Israeli” Channel 12 poll published August 29 found that 59% of respondents did not want Benjamin Netanyahu to remain prime minister, while his bloc had fallen to 31% support. The survey also showed a 27-point gap against Netanyahu when voters were asked who was best suited to lead the occupation entity.