Musk Opens $800,000 Midterm Spending Push for GOP

By Staff, Agencies

Elon Musk has begun deploying political money ahead of the 2026 US midterm elections, with new filings showing nearly $800,000 in spending across competitive Senate and House races, Politico reported.

America PAC’s first reported general-election expenditures target Senate contests in Texas, Maine, Ohio, New Hampshire, Iowa, Michigan, and Alaska, as Republicans seek to retain control of Congress.

Texas received the largest share, with more than $247,000 directed toward the race between Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico.

The PAC also spent nearly $90,000 across eight House races, supporting Republican candidates and incumbents in Wisconsin, New York, Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida.

The disclosure comes shortly after Musk met House Speaker Mike Johnson in Texas, signaling his renewed political involvement ahead of November’s elections.

Meanwhile, Republicans enter the midterms with a major fundraising advantage. President Donald Trump’s MAGA Inc. super PAC holds roughly $400 million, while Musk has reportedly considered spending at least $100 million through America PAC to support Republican candidates.

Musk spent around $290 million backing Trump and other Republican candidates during the 2024 election cycle, making him the largest individual contributor to a political committee that year.

He later held a prominent role in Trump’s administration through the Department of Government Efficiency before refocusing partly on his businesses and political activities.

The latest spending marks Musk’s return to the electoral arena as Republicans and Democrats prepare for a high-stakes fight over congressional control.