US Munition Directly Hit Wedding Home in Iran, Experts Say

By Staff, Agencies

A US munition directly struck a home hosting a wedding celebration in southern Iran, rather than ricocheting from another target, according to weapons experts who reviewed images and video verified by Reuters.

The strike on Tuesday in the town of Kuhestak killed five people and injured at least 70 others, renewing concerns over civilian casualties in the US war on Iran. It is reportedly the deadliest such incident since a US missile struck an Iranian primary school in February, killing scores of children and teachers.

US Central Command said its forces carried out multiple strikes across southern Iran on September 1, targeting Islamic Revolution Guards Corps air defense positions, radar systems, and communications facilities. The attacks followed Iranian retaliatory strikes against US military assets in the Gulf.

On Thursday, US Vice President JD Vance said Washington was investigating the Kuhestak incident. "We're investigating it because obviously we care. We want to know," Vance said during a White House briefing. The US military also said it was aware of the reports and examining them.

Eyewitnesses said dozens of residents had gathered at the home for a wedding ceremony when the attack occurred. Images and video reviewed by Reuters showed debris scattered throughout the house, with wedding decorations and dress sandals visible among the wreckage.

Four military weapons experts who examined the material said the damage was consistent with a direct strike rather than secondary damage from a munition ricocheting off another target. Three of the experts said the weapon was likely American and not a misfired Iranian air defense missile.

The findings add to mounting questions over the civilian toll of US attacks on Iran, as Tehran continues to demand international scrutiny of strikes that have hit residential areas and other civilian locations.