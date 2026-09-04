Four Lebanese Citizens Released by ’Israeli’ Occupation Forces

By Staff, Agencies

Four Lebanese citizens were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Friday following their release by "Israeli occupation forces" and were subsequently transferred to the Lebanese Army through the Naqoura crossing.

The ICRC said the transfer was carried out with "full respect for the safety and dignity of the individuals concerned," stressing that its role was strictly humanitarian as a "neutral intermediary" between the parties.

The handover follows the release of Lebanese citizen Malek Ghazi on Thursday, who was also received by the Lebanese Army through the ICRC after being released by "Israeli occupation forces."

The ICRC said it has been unable to access detainees held in "Israeli" prisons since October 2023, including Lebanese nationals.

It renewed its request for information about the detainees and access to them, saying it continues confidential discussions with the relevant authorities over cases involving detainees, the deceased, and those still missing.

The committee added that several Lebanese families were still waiting for information about relatives whose fate remains unknown, including those who may be detained, deceased, or missing.

The handovers come under a framework agreement reached between the Lebanese government and the "Israeli occupation" in June under US mediation.

The agreement included commitments to work toward the release of detainees and the search for and return of remains, as well as provisions for a potential "Israeli" withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

Under the agreement, the Lebanese Army would assume control of the area, alongside a demand for Hezbollah's disarmament, which the Resistance movement has firmly rejected, particularly as "Israeli" forces have continued to remain in parts of southern Lebanon and carry out attacks despite the agreement.