Araghchi Challenges Jordan Over US Bases Used in Iran War

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi challenged Jordanian criticism of Tehran's retaliatory strikes against US military bases in the kingdom, questioning how long Iran was expected to refrain from responding while its territory was being attacked using Arab territory and airspace.

"How long are we supposed to wait before responding to an aggressor that respects neither Iran's sovereignty nor Arab sovereignty?" Araghchi said in response to Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

Araghchi also questioned whether Safadi "truly does not realize that Arab territory and airspace were used in US attacks that resulted in the martyrdom of civilians."

Safadi had condemned Iranian strikes on US military installations in Jordan, insisting that Amman was not a party to the war.

He said Jordan would continue exercising its "sovereign and legal" right to take measures necessary to protect the kingdom's security, stability, sovereignty, and citizens.

Tehran has repeatedly stressed that its retaliatory operations across the region target US military bases and installations used to launch attacks against Iran, rather than the countries hosting them.

Iranian officials have warned governments allowing Washington to use their territory or airspace that facilities used to conduct attacks against Iran may themselves become targets.

The latest escalation followed a US strike launched from forces stationed at bases in Kuwait that hit a residential home hosting a wedding in Sirik, southern Iran. The attack killed civilians and wounded dozens, according to Iranian authorities.

Iranian officials have maintained that the continued use of regional bases and airspace for US attacks makes those facilities legitimate targets for retaliation, a position that has increasingly brought Tehran into confrontation with governments hosting US military forces.