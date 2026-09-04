Iranian Army: US Must Accept Consequences and Leave West Asia

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Army spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said the United States must accept the consequences of its decision to attack Iran and leave West Asia, arguing that a US withdrawal would contribute to regional security and benefit the American people.

In a post on X on Friday, Akraminia said the challenges facing US forces in the region and the economic difficulties confronting Americans were the result of Washington's decision to attack an "independent and civilized" country.

"The appropriate solution for the US is to accept realities, pay the costs and leave the region," he wrote.

Akraminia also outlined details of Iran's response to the latest US aggression in a televised interview, saying Iranian forces launched missile and drone attacks against four US bases in three regional countries just 15 minutes after Washington began striking southern Iran.

He described the speed of the response as one of its key features, emphasizing the readiness of Iran's armed forces to respond to any act of aggression.

He said the second feature was the operation's "intensity and firepower," describing the volume of fire directed at US forces as "highly crushing."

The spokesman said the geographical scope of the operation was another major characteristic, with US bases targeted across several Arab countries. "From Jordan to the United Arab Emirates, US bases came under attack and were struck," he said.

Akraminia said field reports and satellite imagery indicated that the attacks had been "very effective and destructive," causing extensive damage to the targeted US bases.

The latest escalation follows a broader confrontation between Iran and the US that, according to Tehran, has involved repeated US attacks on Iranian military and civilian sites and Iranian retaliatory strikes against US bases across West Asia.