Somali Forces Defeat Militias in Baidoa Attack

By Staff, Agencies

Somali forces have "decisively defeated" militias allegedly operating alongside Al-Shabaab after they launched an attack on Baidoa, the capital of South West State, authorities said.

The assault began around 4:15 a.m. Thursday with explosions aimed at causing panic among civilians, according to Somalia's Defense Ministry. Fighting continued for several hours before easing in the afternoon.

The ministry said government forces inflicted heavy losses on fighters loyal to former South West State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, though it did not provide a casualty figure.

The South West State government separately said its forces killed more than 40 Al-Shabaab fighters, wounded others, and seized weapons and military equipment.

Bay Regional Hospital received 71 wounded people, including 15 women, while one civilian was killed, according to the hospital's emergency department head. Residents reportedly fled their homes as gunfire and explosions spread into residential areas.

Laftagareen's camp acknowledged launching the assault. Former regional spokesperson Ugaas Hassan Abdi Mohamed described it as a "planned" operation intended to incapacitate forces he accused of invading the country, saying two fighters from his side were killed and five wounded.

The latest violence follows a prolonged political standoff between Mogadishu and Laftagareen.

The federal government rejected his disputed reelection in March and took control of Baidoa on March 30, prompting Laftagareen, who had governed South West since 2018, to announce his resignation.

Regional lawmakers later elected former Somali parliament speaker Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur Madobe as president of South West State in June.