Trump Warns Britain of ’Disaster’ Over Immigration and Energy

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has sharply criticized Britain's approach to immigration and energy, warning that the country is "on the edge of disaster" while urging London to expand domestic oil and gas production.

In an interview with GB News on Thursday, Trump said Britain was facing serious problems from both high energy prices and large-scale migration. "Your country's in trouble," he said, claiming British energy costs were three to four times higher than they should be.

Trump renewed his criticism of Britain's net-zero policies and its gradual shift away from fossil fuels, arguing that the country should make greater use of its North Sea oil and gas resources.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham's government is currently considering whether to approve two major North Sea projects as it weighs energy security against its plans to expand cleaner electricity generation.

The US president also focused heavily on immigration, warning that continued arrivals from abroad could fundamentally change Britain's national character. "If you don't stop people pouring into your country from all over the world, you're not going to have a country left," he said.

Immigration has become one of Britain's most politically sensitive issues, particularly amid the continued arrival of asylum seekers and migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats from continental Europe.

Trump's remarks come amid renewed tensions between Washington and London following a period of warmer relations, including his state visit to Britain in 2025.

Although Trump praised King Charles and reiterated his affection for Britain, he directed strong criticism at the government's handling of domestic policy.

His comments also come as immigration and border control continue to fuel support for Nigel Farage's right-wing Reform party, which has capitalized on public frustration over migration and Britain's asylum system.