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“Israel” Targets Palestinian Identity in Occupied al-Quds
folder_openPalestine access_time 27 minutes ago
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Infographic By Abir Qanso
In occupied al-Quds, tens of thousands of Palestinian students are being pushed into the “Israeli” education system, with 45,000 students reportedly facing the imposed curriculum in the 2026/2027 academic year. Alongside financial and administrative pressure on schools, Palestinian textbooks, symbols and historical narratives are being targeted, including the Nakba and Palestinian geography. The broader objective is to reshape the memory of al-Quds’ youth and disconnect them from Palestine.
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