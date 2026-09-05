Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

“Israel” Targets Palestinian Identity in Occupied al-Quds

“Israel” Targets Palestinian Identity in Occupied al-Quds
folder_openPalestine access_time 27 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographic By Abir Qanso

In occupied al-Quds, tens of thousands of Palestinian students are being pushed into the “Israeli” education system, with 45,000 students reportedly facing the imposed curriculum in the 2026/2027 academic year. Alongside financial and administrative pressure on schools, Palestinian textbooks, symbols and historical narratives are being targeted, including the Nakba and Palestinian geography. The broader objective is to reshape the memory of al-Quds’ youth and disconnect them from Palestine.

“Israel” Targets Palestinian Identity in Occupied al-Quds

Israel Palestine zionist aggression alquds IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israel” Targets Palestinian Identity in Occupied al-Quds

“Israel” Targets Palestinian Identity in Occupied al-Quds

27 minutes ago
“Israeli” Forces Martyr Palestinian Youth, Seal Al-Mughayyir

“Israeli” Forces Martyr Palestinian Youth, Seal Al-Mughayyir

21 hours ago
Two Palestinians Martyred as IOF, Settlers Intensify West Bank Assaults

Two Palestinians Martyred as IOF, Settlers Intensify West Bank Assaults

one day ago
Al-Hayya Praises Yemen’s Martyrs, Steadfast Palestine Support

Al-Hayya Praises Yemen’s Martyrs, Steadfast Palestine Support

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 05-09-2026 Hour: 09:59 Beirut Timing

whatshot