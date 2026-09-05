Trump: Witkoff, Kushner Bringing Proposal to End Ukraine War

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump announced that envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are set to bring a proposal aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict to Moscow and Kiev.

Trump made the announcement on Friday while discussing the long-anticipated diplomatic missions by Witkoff and Kushner.

“They’re bringing with them a proposal to end the war,” Trump told reporters, without revealing its contents or giving a time frame for the visits.

Earlier on Friday, reports mentioned that Witkoff and Kushner could travel to Moscow “soon.”

Witkoff and Kushner are handling several high-profile negotiations for the American leader. Their linked visits to Moscow and Kiev have been expected for months.

Trump has aimed to mediate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine since returning to office last year. However, what appeared to be a path to a breakthrough following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska over a year ago came to a dead end, as Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky refused to compromise on several key issues.

The possibility of Witkoff and Kushner making their trips over the weekend was also reported by the Kiev Independent and Axios, which cited their own sources.

On Thursday, Putin said he valued American efforts and called Kushner and Witkoff, who were involved in trilateral talks involving the US, Russia, and Ukraine, sincere interlocutors.

Both Kushner and Witkoff have visited Moscow during Trump’s current term, but are yet to travel to Kiev.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky claimed in public remarks that the disparity was unfair to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government previously failed to secure additional supplies of Patriot interceptor missiles from the US, as the stockpiles of the prized weapons were reportedly depleted by Washington’s war on Iran. Zelensky said Kiev needed 300 projectiles to stop Russian missile attacks throughout the winter.