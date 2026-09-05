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Iran Strikes Camp Titin: A Strategic Blow to the US Military Presence
folder_openIran access_time 14 minutes ago
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Infographic By Abir Qanso
The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] reportedly targeted Camp Titin in Jordan with ballistic missiles, striking key installations and military assets. The base serves as a forward position for US operations toward the Red Sea and Gulf, including Marine training, amphibious operations, equipment transfers and rapid force deployment. The strike also underscored Iran’s intelligence capabilities and its ability to reach a distant US military target while exploiting an element of surprise.
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