Please Wait...

search
close

Imam of the Oppressed

 

  1. Home

Iran Strikes Camp Titin: A Strategic Blow to the US Military Presence

Iran Strikes Camp Titin: A Strategic Blow to the US Military Presence
folder_openIran access_time 14 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographic By Abir Qanso

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] reportedly targeted Camp Titin in Jordan with ballistic missiles, striking key installations and military assets. The base serves as a forward position for US operations toward the Red Sea and Gulf, including Marine training, amphibious operations, equipment transfers and rapid force deployment. The strike also underscored Iran’s intelligence capabilities and its ability to reach a distant US military target while exploiting an element of surprise.

Iran Strikes Camp Titin: A Strategic Blow to the US Military Presence

Iran Jordan gulf war on iran UnitedStates USBases

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Strikes Camp Titin: A Strategic Blow to the US Military Presence

Iran Strikes Camp Titin: A Strategic Blow to the US Military Presence

14 minutes ago
Tehran Warns Seoul: Any Hormuz Deployment Means Joining the War on Iran

Tehran Warns Seoul: Any Hormuz Deployment Means Joining the War on Iran

37 minutes ago
Qalibaf Calls for Homegrown Regional Security Architecture

Qalibaf Calls for Homegrown Regional Security Architecture

11 hours ago
Iranian Army: US Must Accept Consequences and Leave West Asia

Iranian Army: US Must Accept Consequences and Leave West Asia

13 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 05-09-2026 Hour: 09:59 Beirut Timing

whatshot