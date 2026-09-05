Lebanon’s Health Ministry: 3 Martyred, 23 Injured in “Israeli” Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

At least three people were martyred and 23 injured in “Israeli” strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, which stressed that the toll remains preliminary as rescue and recovery efforts continue.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" strikes and artillery shelling targeted several towns in the Nabatieh district and eastern Bekaa Valley. In Nabatieh al-Fawqa, “Israeli” artillery and warplanes struck residential areas, while a drone strike on nearby Kfar Roummen claimed the lives of two people. Warplanes also targeted al-Ramadiyeh and al-Kfour, while occupation forces carried out controlled demolitions in al-Mansouri and near Zawtar al-Sharqiya. An airstrike separately hit Ain al-Tineh in the Bekaa.

The latest attacks come despite the November 2024 ceasefire, with the “Israeli” occupation continuing airstrikes, artillery shelling, farmland burning and demolitions across southern Lebanon.

A separate US-mediated framework agreed in June included provisions for detainee releases, the return of martyrs' remains and an eventual “Israeli” withdrawal from southern Lebanon, alongside Lebanese Army deployment and a demand for Hezbollah’s disarmament—rejected by the Resistance amid the continued occupation.

Separately, the ICRC said it facilitated the transfer of five Lebanese detainees released from “Israeli” detention this week through the Naqoura crossing.

The committee reiterated that it has been denied access to detainees held in “Israeli” prisons since October 2023, including Lebanese nationals, while many families continue awaiting information on loved ones detained, martyred or missing.