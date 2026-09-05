Sheikh Qassem’s Full Speech on the Occasion of the Prophet Mohammad’s Birth Anniversary

Translated by Al-Ahed NEws, Hezbollah Media Relations

The full speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem on the occasion of the birth of the Noble Prophet Mohammad [PBUH], the birth of his grandson Imam Jaafar Al-Sadiq [AS] and the Islamic Unity Week on August 28, 2026.

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

Praise be to God, Lord of the worlds, and peace and blessings be upon the noblest of creation, our master, beloved, leader, and Prophet Mohammad [PBUH], may God’s blessings and peace be upon him and his family; upon his pure and righteous household; upon his chosen companions; and upon all prophets and righteous people until the Day of Judgment.

Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you.

Today, we celebrate the birth of the Messenger of the Free, Mohammad, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him and his family. On this occasion, we will speak about his blessed birth and about the great role played by the Master of the Messengers and Prophets for all of humanity.

We will also address a number of issues, including the political situation in our country.

First, regarding the Messenger of God, Muhammad, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him and his family: he was born in Rabi’ al-Awwal, and this blessed birth was the birth of purity, chastity, impeccability, noble character, virtues, and generosity.

He was chosen by the Lord of the Worlds to be the Seal of the Prophets and Messengers, and to be the master who would carry the comprehensive heavenly message embodying all the divine messages that had come throughout history.

Our Prophet Muhammad, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him and his family, is the Messenger of the free—those who open their minds and pure, sincere hearts to receive divine revelation and come to know the truths that bring them happiness in this world and in the Hereafter.

God Almighty says in His Noble Book: “We have sent you [O Prophet] only as a mercy for the whole world.” (Al-Anbiya, 107)

He is the bestowed mercy, as he said of himself: “I am a bestowed mercy”—a mercy bestowed upon humanity and humankind.

He is the mercy through which people are led away from worldly ambitions and the desires of the self toward obedience to God Almighty, so that righteousness may prevail on earth and people may attain success before God Almighty on the Day of Judgment.

His personality encompassed many dimensions. He was an educator, a leader, a teacher, a military commander, and the ruler of a state. He embodied all the human qualities required of an individual, of a community, and of one who governs a community.

He was an embodiment of God’s vast mercy. He was the Seal of the Prophets and Messengers. He was the great one. God Almighty says of him in His Noble Book: “And you are truly ˹a man˺ of outstanding character.” (Al-Qalam, 4)

He was great in his character, great in the Islamic principles he presented, great in the teachings that elevate human beings to the highest levels, and great in his just conduct, which brings humanity happiness in this world and in the Hereafter.

God Almighty says: “He is the One Who has sent His Messenger with [true] guidance and the religion of truth, making it prevail over all others, even to the dismay of the polytheists.” (As-Saf, 9)

He carries the message of the prophets who came before him, as well as the message for the future of all humanity until the Day of Judgment.

Unity to Confront Projects of Discord Among Muslims

This Noble Prophet endured great suffering in Mecca. For thirteen years, he was subjected to persecution and harassment, and accused of insanity, sorcery, lying, and every kind of false allegation intended to discredit him before he could reach the people and before his message could reach them. But they failed.

They also imposed a three-year siege on him in the Valley of Abu Talib, from the seventh to the tenth year of the Hijra—a comprehensive economic, social, cultural, and political blockade that extended to all forms of interaction.

Today, we see that America and all those who follow the path of polytheism, deviation, and disbelief constitute one camp. Throughout history, the Noble Prophet of God and his distinguished companions, his household and clan, and those who believed in him were subjected to a blockade. Today, too, we see a similar blockade being imposed.

Yet he remained steadfast and stood firm. He carried the message of heaven, the message of light, and the message of humanity’s salvation. How could he submit to them? How could he retreat when confronted by them? He was always in a state of confrontation.

Even in Medina, during the ten years he governed there, there was hardly a war that he did not fight. All of these battles sought to bring down the nascent Islamic state, whether the Battle of Badr, Uhud, the Battle of Al-Ahzab, or the other battles he fought. Yet he overcame them, succeeded, and ultimately prevailed, by the grace and praise of Almighty God.

Our Noble Prophet Mohammad, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him and his family, is the salvation of humanity. We follow his example and fully recognize the greatness of what he conveyed, the greatness of what is contained in the Holy Quran, the greatness of the noble Sunnah, as well as his conduct, deeds, and all the teachings he imparted to us.

I would like to address one of the key themes in the guidance of the Prophet Mohammad, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him and his family, because of our need for it and its importance: Islamic unity.

You know that throughout history, various parties and schools of theological thought emerged, along with different groups and differing views on the interpretation of Islam and the understanding of Qur’anic verses and religious rulings.

However, these differences are part of the discussion within Islamic thought, Islamic doctrine, and Islamic jurisprudence. They relate to people’s understanding and their ability to comprehend religious rulings.

We will not address these natural differences that arise among human beings. But the Prophet is one. He is one Prophet for Sunnis and Shias; he is one Prophet for all Muslims; and he has remained one throughout history, regardless of differences among schools of thought.

There may be differences in interpretation, understanding, awareness, certain matters of doctrine, and legislation. But there is no disagreement that the Prophet is one and that we all turn to him.

If we are united around the Prophet, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him and his family, then we should also be united in our lives. Does God Almighty not say: “Surely this religion of yours is [only] one, and I am your Lord, so fear Me [alone].” (Al-Mu’minun, 52)

Be mindful of Almighty God. Be united.

By Islamic unity here, we do not mean unity of feelings, emotions, or merely unity in words and expressions. Rather, we mean a unity that strengthens Muslims, achieves integration among them, and promotes cooperation, mutual support, and solidarity, particularly among states and peoples and among all Muslims around the world.

Unity to liberate the Ummah from the shackles of dependence on colonialism, deviation, and arrogance, and to free it from cultural, economic, and political subjugation.

Unity to confront projects aimed at sowing discord among Muslims, to stand against rhetoric of hatred and animosity, and to oppose those who seek to create sectarian, religious, and political barriers between Muslims.

Unity to confront projects of division and fragmentation pursued by the tyrannical US administration, which enlists the criminal "Israeli" entity in an effort to fracture our region and dismantle the foundations of these states and the societies that live within them.

Unity means turning toward the true enemy of the Ummah and moving away from the internal and intra-Muslim conflicts that may arise among us.

We call on the Arab and Muslim states and peoples to work toward unity. Unity has two practical outcomes that we need. The first is to remain united in preventing discord, and for this unity to extend from Islamic unity to national unity and, ultimately, to human unity. There is nothing to prevent this unity from encompassing all free people around the world—everyone who stands for virtue, justice, integrity, the right to life, and humanitarian action.

The second outcome is for us to stand united around the central cause, which is the cause of Palestine, and the liberation of Palestine and Al-Aqsa. This cause expresses the pain and suffering, as well as the future, of the entire region and all the peoples of the region.

It is the cause of Palestine; it is the cause of Islamic unity. It is not a Sunni cause, nor a Shia cause, nor a sectarian cause. It is an Islamic, national, regional, Arab, and humanitarian cause, encompassing all of these dimensions.

Based on our understanding of Islam, we call for this broader unity, which leads to solidarity and engagement in confronting the enemies of Almighty God, the enemies of the Ummah, the enemies of humanity, and the enemies of humankind.

We particularly call on the Arab and Muslim states, as well as the Arab and Muslim peoples, to work toward unity. It is not right for them to remain mere spectators while their brothers and sisters suffer, nor is it acceptable for enemies to enter our region while some assist them and others remain silent. It is time for us to stand together, for our region to become secure through understanding and cooperation among its states, and for us to put an end to arrogance and all its instruments in our region.

O Messenger of God, today we celebrate your birth, and we pledge to you that we will remain committed to your path and uphold your banner. We find true happiness when we follow your way and live by your teachings.

We say it loud and clear, so that the world may hear us: At your service, O Mohammad. At your service, O Mohammad.

Second, on the seventeenth of Rabi’ al-Awwal, the day of the birth of the Prophet Mohammad, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him and his family, another great figure was born on the same date, but in a different year—83 AH: Imam Jaafar Al-Sadiq, may God Almighty’s blessings be upon him.

He is the sixth of the Twelve Imams of the infallible Ahl al-Bayt, as held by the Twelver Jaafari school of thought. He was the Imam whose knowledge, abilities, contributions, and efforts in establishing the comprehensive and complete message of Islam had a profound impact throughout the world.

Al-Najashi narrates from Al-Hasan ibn Ali al-Washsha that he said: “I encountered in this mosque—the Mosque of Kufa—nine hundred scholars, each of whom said, ‘Jaafar ibn Muhammad told me.’”

Nine hundred scholars from among Muslims of different backgrounds—Sunnis, Shias, and those who held other views—studied under Imam al-Sadiq, peace be upon him.

Consider the significance of this extraordinary standing and intellectual authority. We are proud to follow his example, his conduct, and his approach.

Imam Sadr’s Legacy Spanned Religious, Social, Political, and Humanitarian Dimensions

Third, on August 31, Imam Sayyed Musa al-Sadr was abducted and disappeared from the field of his struggle, along with his two companions.

Imam Sadr was a symbol, a prominent figure, and a role model. He possessed a wide range of abilities and talents. His personality encompassed religious, social, cultural, political, and humanitarian dimensions.

He recognized the dangers posed by the “Israeli” entity at an early stage and coined the well-known slogan, “‘Israel’ is absolute evil.” In other words, there is no small opportunity, no limited space, and no possibility for it to exist outside the framework of evil. It is entirely evil—from its inception, its establishment, and its existence, to its occupation and everything embodied in its political parties and forces. It is absolute evil.

Absolute evil must, in reality, be avoided—or kept away from us—and confronted so that it does not harm children, women, and men, nor threaten the future or political, economic, and social life.

Imam Sadr also called for political reform in Lebanon at an early stage and advocated for supporting the deprived. He paid particular attention to southern Lebanon, telling everyone: “Lebanon cannot smile while its South is suffering and in pain.”

There must be support for the South. There must be a confrontation to protect the South—a confrontation against whom? Against “Israel” and those who support “Israel”. The South has suffered at the hands of “Israel” ever since the establishment of this entity, this cancerous presence implanted in our region, whose aim has been to uproot the Palestinian people from their land.

Look at the far-reaching vision of Imam Musa Al-Sadr. At a time when he was working to liberate the South from “Israeli” occupation and aggression, he was also deeply concerned with political and social reform. His view of the honorable people of the Beqaa was that of a man who saw with the light of God and under His watchful eye. When he gathered them together and called upon them to take up arms to confront the enemies of God and defend their homeland, what we see is a profound connection between social and humanitarian concerns on the one hand, and confronting the “Israeli” enemy on the other, alongside those honorable people living in the Beqaa.

We pray to Almighty God to bring about his release. Here, we understand why he was abducted, why he was taken away, and why he was made to disappear. It was because he represented justice and humanity. He represented the path of the Messenger of God, Mohammad, peace and blessings be upon him and his household. They therefore did not want such a leader to remain among his people, his community, and those who loved him. They also opposed him because he spoke about the human being and about dignity. That is why those who took part in his removal and disappearance did so. We pray to Almighty God to bring about his release.

Here, we must remember with pride and honor the Sayyed of the Martyrs of the Ummah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, may God’s mercy be upon him, who consistently spoke of the qualities and defining characteristics of Imam Musa al-Sadr, the Imam of the Resistance in Lebanon. He also consistently emphasized Islamic unity and national unity.

This is the path we will continue to follow, God willing, because we believe in this divine approach and in the leaders who walked this path.

Send blessings upon Muhammad and the family of Mohammad.

The Enemies Have Seized Every Opportunity to Commit Aggression

Fourth, the region today is in the midst of a historic process of restructuring its political landscape and balance of power. We are witnessing extraordinary developments. The United States is paving the way to expand its control and establish the conditions necessary for the realization of a "Greater 'Israel'", exploiting its power and capabilities, as well as the submission that exists in our region.

Standing against the United States is Iran. Since the establishment of the Islamic Republic under Imam Khomeini, may his soul rest in peace, Iran has stood in opposition. From its very first day, 47 years ago, the Islamic Republic declared: No to American hegemony, no to Soviet hegemony; neither East nor West. Yes to supporting Palestine, and yes to supporting resistance and liberation throughout the region.

For 47 years, Iran has remained steadfast. Imam Martyr Sayyed Khamenei, may God have mercy on him, continued along the same path. We have now reached a point where two major currents have become clearly visible in our region: on one side, the current of oppressive American hegemony, alongside the cancerous entity of Israel and the hegemonic West; and on the other, the current of the Islamic Republic, together with the resistance in Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and throughout the region, confronting projects of fragmentation, occupation, hegemony, and foreign tutelage.

This is a very serious matter; it is by no means ordinary. The enemies have left no criminal means unused on any of the fronts. They have employed every method capable of inflicting mass genocide. The United States has pursued genocide, and “Israel” has pursued genocide. And, of course, they speak openly when they set out their plans. What is their project? Their interest lies in destroying Iran. Their interest lies in eliminating the resistance. Their interest lies in taking control of all the resources of the region, in the Gulf and beyond, placing them under American management and in American hands.

They openly declare this. When they speak about their project, their project is not that they have a legitimate right. No. Their project is that they will commit crimes and acts of extermination in order to deprive people of their rights in their own countries and deny their children a future.

This is the project—a project of aggression. By contrast, there is a genuine project aimed at preserving human dignity, one rooted in the path of the Messenger of God, Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him and his family.

We Have Sacrificed Much, But We Have Not Lost

The enemies have left no opportunity unused to launch aggression, but they have not succeeded, and they will not succeed. They will not succeed through killing, nor through economic siege, nor through all the propaganda they spread, nor through pressure aimed at forcing surrender, nor through attempts to displace people, nor through attempts to separate the people from the resistance. They have not succeeded, and they will not succeed. Instead, they are surprised by the resilience of these people and their readiness to make great sacrifices.

The truth is that the sacrifices have been enormous in Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, Yemen, Iraq, and everywhere else. Yes, the sacrifices have been immense, but these sacrifices are what brought this project to a halt. I say “brought it to a halt,” rather than “will bring it to a halt,” because it had been advancing with extraordinary momentum.

The Americans were saying, “We need five days for the Islamic Republic of Iran to fall.” During the second war, after thirty-nine days, they said, “We need five days and the Islamic Republic will be over; no one will remain.” This is what Netanyahu told Trump.

Now Trump is angry because Netanyahu lied to him, or because he dragged him into a situation from which he cannot get out and he does not know how to end his confrontation with a steadfast, patient, and sacrificing Iran.

Even Netanyahu believes that he can do whatever he wants. Three years have passed since the time of the Al-Aqsa Flood, and until now he has continued killing and killing and killing and committing crimes, yet he has been unable to achieve his objectives.

Yes, he has succeeded in causing destruction, devastation, aggression, and the killing of women and children. These are crimes against humanity and constitute reprehensible acts. But he has failed to achieve the objectives he set out to accomplish.

I would like to draw attention here to those who say, “We have lost a great deal.” No. I say to them: We must correct this understanding. We have sacrificed much, but we have not lost.

Loss occurs when we surrender. Loss occurs when we hand things over to them ourselves, allowing them to take everything after we have given it to them.

As for what we have done—and what the steadfast, believing, pure-hearted resistance fighters, the Islamic Republic, and all those who confronted them have done—these were sacrifices made to affirm their humanity and to protect their rights and their future. These are sacrifices, not losses.

Conversely, yes, who says that America does not suffer losses? It does. It is losing economically. It is losing in terms of its standing in the eyes of the world. It is losing the status it once had as a symbol that people around the world aspired to emulate, under the banner of human rights and the belief that Americans possessed something exceptional intellectually and culturally.

All of that has collapsed. Today, America no longer represents a model or a symbol toward which the peoples of the world look with admiration. Instead, they see it as a tyrannical, arrogant, powerful, murderous, and criminal colonial power. This is how Americans are viewed today.

As for the “Israelis”, they used to promote their state as a democracy. Where is this democracy? From the moment it occupied land, that claim was already nullified; there was no longer any basis for notions of honor and dignity.

America is losing. It is losing economically, culturally, and in terms of the illusions surrounding its image. It is losing its status as a symbol. All of these are losses, and they will become more apparent later.

Today, America has $40 trillion in debt. There have been approximately $4 trillion in additional losses, declines, or borrowing during this period—within one year—because it is carrying extraordinary burdens.

What does it mean when people speak of shortages of ammunition? What does it mean when reports emerge about destroyers, including claims of food spoilage, scabies among US military personnel, and severe psychological problems? All of these are losses that, God willing, will gradually become apparent.

As for the “Israeli” entity, look at the migration taking place from “Israel” abroad. Look at its economic situation. Look at the internal decay within the “Israeli” entity.

Do not think that they will succeed. No. They are suffering losses, and those losses will become even greater.

To the Authorities: You Are Now Putting the Country’s Future on the Line in Negotiations Just to Remain in Power

Fifth, the Lebanese authorities have chosen a course that does them no honor, does Lebanon no honor, and does no justice to the sacrifices of the Lebanese people. They voluntarily abandoned the November 27, 2024 agreement and entered into direct negotiations with the “Israeli” enemy, giving it everything it asked for—and even things it did not ask for.

Tell me, what have these direct negotiations brought you? You have not secured a ceasefire, nor an “Israeli” withdrawal. Instead, you have relinquished the right to pursue legal action. You have been unable to take a single step. Even as you were heading to the negotiating table, the bombing was continuing, and after you returned, the bombing was still continuing.

Insults. Humiliation. Stop for a moment. Say no just once. Try to show that you have some leverage that could enable you to secure something in the future.

Sadly, what are you rushing toward? What are you giving away, and what are you surrendering? Do not think that you are giving away something that belongs to someone else. No—the things you are relinquishing are coming out of your own pocket.

As for the honorable people, those who resisted, those who sacrificed, those who stood alongside them, and those who helped them from across all Lebanese sects: they are not responsible for these concessions or these outcomes. These outcomes are yours to bear, because you are giving away what does not belong to you. You are giving away sovereignty. Who said you have the right to give away the country’s sovereignty? Who authorized you to relinquish sovereignty?

They say negotiations are better than war. Yes, negotiations are better than war. But tell me: Have these negotiations you entered into actually stopped the war?

These negotiations are taking place under the shadow of war. They give legitimacy to the war, take Israel’s side against Lebanese citizens, and tell the Israelis: “You are entitled to demand whatever you want,” while the authorities continue with the negotiations.

This Is Not Negotiations Instead of War—This Is Surrender, Humiliating Surrender, With Nothing in Return

This is not negotiations as an alternative to war. This is what is called surrender—humiliating surrender, with nothing in return and nothing gained. You could have entered into indirect negotiations. You could have imposed conditions. Who has been pressuring you? What has happened to you? Who is paying the price?

Are you paying the price? You are not paying the price. Through these negotiations, you are now making the country pay the price so that you can remain on your thrones and satisfy America.

America is not impartial. America is complicit with “Israel”. The whole world knows that America is not a mediator between you and the Israelis at all. America and “Israel” are one.

Do you not hear Netanyahu, Katz, and these people constantly saying, “We carried out the bombing with America’s permission, in consultation with America, in coordination with CENTCOM”? So there is complete coordination. Just listen to the US ambassador and all the American officials and hear how they speak. They speak in a way that makes it absolutely clear that they are together, not at odds with one another.

America is not impartial. Therefore, America must step aside. Go and look for a mediator other than the American mediator so that the process can move forward. Because, in reality, we need a mediator who can deal with both America and Israel, because they are one, so that we can find workable solutions.

In any case, we do not want war either. The proof is that we agreed to the November 27, 2024 agreement. When the Lebanese state reached the agreement, we agreed and told them: We are with you. The agreement provided for the Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon and the deployment of the Lebanese Army under the framework of Resolution 1701.

From that point until today, we have abided by it.

In reality, we are facing aggression. What is happening today is not a reciprocal war. What we are facing is an ongoing, clearly defined “Israeli” aggression that intensifies at times and subsides at others. Had it not been for Iran and the agreement with the United States under the memorandum of understanding, the escalation would not have decreased. Otherwise, the aggression is still continuing. This aggression is ongoing.

Some people say: “Wouldn’t it be better to negotiate so that ‘Israel’ does not continue the destruction?”

What did you bring about through the war? You brought destruction. We brought destruction?! Are we the ones who waged the war, or was it ‘Israel’ that carried out the aggression? Three or four missiles—does that constitute a preemptive war? No.

“Israel’s” project is “Greater 'Israel'.” Netanyahu says this openly. Just look at what he is doing in Syria. No one says anything to him in Syria, and he has become an occupier of thousands of square kilometers.

In Gaza, the Palestinians said they were fully committed to the agreement and had given everything that could be given under its terms. Yet there is no adherence to the agreement.

So why are you talking? He says, “Give us something.”

There are some people who have been contacting us these days, asking: “Could we, for example, give something to the Americans or the Israelis, just to get them to agree to a solution?”

What are we supposed to give them? There is an agreement between us. Under the agreement, there was give-and-take. That is how an agreement is supposed to work. Under the November 27, 2024 agreement, we give something and they give something in return.

We agreed to the deployment of the Lebanese Army in return for the “Israeli” withdrawal. So there is give-and-take. What more is required? What else are we supposed to give?

The “Israelis” will always tell you that they want the party’s weapons. The party’s weapons—every cartridge, every pistol. This will never end, not until the Day of Judgment. What that means is that you are giving them a pretext to say: “Once you are finished there, I will start here.” What are you talking about? We will remain in the field. We will not accept these projects they are talking about.

Now, someone may ask: “What have you achieved so far?” I will tell you what we have achieved, for those who do not know, so that they will know.

We have achieved the breaking of the “Greater 'Israel'” project. We have prevented them from reaching the capital, Beirut. We have prevented them from disarming us and stripping us of our strength, so that Lebanon would not become weak, allowing them to take control of it and begin establishing settlements.

Today, the “Israeli” does not dare establish a settlement in southern Lebanon because the situation there is unstable, because there is resistance. The “Israeli” does not dare redraw the borders beyond the borders it has occupied thus far in Palestine. In other words, it cannot annex territory from Lebanon and declare it officially part of “Israel”, because it fears the resistance, the people who support the resistance, and the free people in Lebanon.

All of this constitutes achievements: achievements in the fact that they do not dare, achievements in the fact that they have not achieved their project, achievements in the fact that they were stopped at a certain point.

Entire armies descended upon Lebanon. Nearly 100,000 “Israeli” soldiers and officers fought in the Battle of the Resolute, in the Battle of the Biting Storm, and throughout all the periods of confrontation that took place. How far did they get? They reached certain boundaries.

Look at what the resistance fighters have given. Look at what the people have given. All of this constitutes an achievement.

They say: “You brought destruction upon us.”

Oh, so when the “Israelis” attack, do they bring honey? When the resistance fighter defends, does he bring destruction?

Who holds such a theory? Are they thinking rationally? What basis are they relying on?

Is it the aggressor who should be accused of causing destruction, or the one who is subjected to aggression? Who is doing the bombing? Who is killing? Who is carrying out extermination? Who is committing these acts?

Wake up!

In any case, we know that there are people who do not want us and are not prepared to stand with us, and who are pleased with what “Israel” is doing. That is not a problem. He who laughs last laughs loudest. What matters is the end result, not what is happening now.

We are currently in a state of confrontation. We will continue. We will remain steadfast. Our position is clear: We accept the implementation of the November 27, 2024 agreement, concluded under the framework of Resolution 1701, and nothing else.

Now they are talking about pilot areas and a verification committee. What is this verification committee? It means a committee made up of America and “Israel”, with the authority to direct the Lebanese Army to enter homes and order the removal of everything that is there.

Once they finish with the first village, they will see what they can do with the other 60 villages—and so on indefinitely, as God wills.

We oppose the framework agreement and call for its rejection. We do not accept the pilot areas or anything that results from them. We do not accept the verification committee, nor do we accept those who participate in it. We reject it, because all of this is outside the law, outside Lebanese consensus, and outside the agreement.

The framework agreement is illegitimate, unlawful, humiliating, destructive of Lebanese sovereignty, and incapable of restoring Lebanon’s rights.

We are determined, together with all honorable people in Lebanon, to keep Lebanon’s head held high and to remain steadfast and dignified in the face of this challenge.

Those who have a resistance like this have nothing to fear. Those who have young people willing to make sacrifices can hold their heads high. Those who have people prepared to give everything for their dignity, their land, their country, their pride, and their honor cannot be defeated.

If you think that because someone appears to be in control right now, or because someone appears to be destroying things and committing these crimes and sins, they will be able to achieve victories, they will not.

With this resistance, with the people of the resistance, with the honorable, with the martyrs, and with all the sacrifices that have been made, they cannot achieve anything.

We have told you before, and we repeat it: We are Karbala-inspired in our determination to achieve our goals, and never shall we submit to humiliation!

To Our People, Our Loved Ones

My dear people, my beloved ones, I swear to God, I know how much you are enduring. Your sacrifices are immense. I hear you when you speak; you draw strength from within yourselves and make your voices louder than the destruction that has taken place, your voices louder than the blood you have shed—the blood of your sons, your brothers, and your loved ones.

Be assured that what you are doing is what will lead you to dignity and honor.

We are all in the same boat. We will cooperate and support one another as much as we can—for your dignity, for your perseverance, for social assistance, for reconstruction, for repairs. All of this is something we must undertake together.

I know that this is an extremely difficult stage. Some of you may say, “Do what seems impossible.” Be patient. We are people accustomed to patience, and everything has its time. Do not rush.

Some may say, “Do we still have to be patient?” Yes, be patient. Because these people who are intoxicated with their own power, these people who believe themselves to be strong and able to do whatever they want to people, need only to be given a little more time for some signs of their losses to become apparent.

God willing, everything has a solution. But the one thing that has no solution is this: We will keep our heads held high and we will not surrender. Let them bang their heads against the wall. Let them do whatever they want.

We are the sons of Mohammad, Ali, Fatima, Hassan, and Hussein. We are the sons of the Mahdi. We are the sons of the noble and tolerant teachings. We are the sons of justice. We are the sons of the land. We are the sons of dignity. We are the sons of honor.

And never shall we submit to humiliation.

Blessed be the birth of the Noble Prophet Mohammad, Master of the Prophets and Messengers, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him and his family, for Muslims and for the entire world.

Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you.