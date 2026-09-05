Argentina Targets 45 Entities in Falklands Oil Dispute

By Staff, Agencies

Argentina has begun sanction proceedings against 45 individuals and companies accused of participating in unauthorized oil exploration and production activities around the Falkland Islands, which Buenos Aires refers to as the Islas Malvinas.

The measures, announced by President Javier Milei’s office, extend beyond oil companies to include shareholders and service providers allegedly supporting the offshore operations. The government warned that businesses seeking to profit from activities it considers a violation of Argentine sovereignty could face the full force of Argentine law.

Buenos Aires once again reaffirmed its claim to the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, and the South Sandwich Islands, along with their surrounding maritime areas. The Argentine government maintains that the territories are Argentine by historical and legal right.

Milei has previously criticized the Sea Lion oil project, a major offshore development near the Falklands operated by Britain’s Rockhopper Exploration and "Israel"-based Navitas Petroleum. He has warned that continued drilling could allow foreign companies to exploit oil reserves beneath waters Argentina considers its own.

The United Kingdom rejected Argentina’s actions, characterizing the sanctions as domestic political posturing and reaffirming its commitment to the Falkland Islands. Navitas and its partners have also indicated that they intend to continue drilling under licenses issued by the UK authorities.

The dispute adds a new dimension to the decades-old sovereignty disagreement between Argentina and Britain, as offshore oil exploration moves closer to commercial development.

The Falkland Islands are a British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic, roughly 300 miles [483 kilometers] east of Argentina. Argentina maintains that it inherited sovereignty from Spain and that Britain has occupied the islands unlawfully since 1833. Buenos Aires also rejects the position that the islanders’ right to self-determination settles the sovereignty question.