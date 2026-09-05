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Mudslide in China’s Jiangxi Province Leaves One Dead, 11 Missing

Mudslide in China’s Jiangxi Province Leaves One Dead, 11 Missing
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By Staff, Agencies

At least one person has died and 11 others are still missing after a mudslide struck a village in Jiangxi province in eastern China early Saturday, according to state news agency Xinhua.

The incident occurred in Ji’an city following several days of heavy rainfall linked to Typhoon Saudel. China’s flood control and drought relief authorities were cited as the source of the information.

Rescue teams recovered one person who was pronounced dead, while two others were found alive and reported to be in stable condition.

Search and rescue efforts remain underway as emergency crews work to locate those still missing. Authorities are also evacuating residents from affected areas and taking precautions to reduce the risk of additional landslides and other secondary disasters.

China typhoon landslide

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Last Update: 05-09-2026 Hour: 03:31 Beirut Timing

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