Bolivia Military Base Blast Kills At Least 10

By Staff, Agencies

At least 10 people were killed and 59 injured after a powerful explosion struck an army barracks in Viacha, Bolivia, on Friday, according to local authorities. The blast occurred at a military facility where pyrotechnic materials were stored, while emergency teams continued rescue operations and authorities warned of the risk of another explosion.

The explosion occurred at around 2:30 p.m. local time in an area used to store pyrotechnic materials at a military base in Viacha, around 30 kilometers from the capital, La Paz.

Earlier, two explosions occurred at the General Maintenance Center of the RAM-2 “Bolívar” Mechanized Artillery Regiment in Viacha, La Paz Department, Bolivia.

The exact cause of the blast has not yet been established. Authorities said the explosion originated from a stockpile of fireworks belonging to Bolivia’s Defense Ministry.

Bolivian Defense Minister Ernesto Justiniano said 52 of those injured were civilians, while the remainder were military personnel. Viacha health director Rita Nebraska said the death toll could range between 10 and 15, while 14 wounded people were transferred to hospitals in La Paz, including a girl who suffered third-degree burns.

Police spokesman Roger Roca said seven people were missing.

The blast also damaged surrounding homes, with the force of the explosion shattering windows in nearby buildings.

Firefighters warned that a heat source remained at the site, raising the possibility of another explosion and prompting authorities to urge residents to remain at least 150 meters away from the military facility.

Rescue workers, medical teams, ambulances, firefighters, and police were deployed to the scene to evacuate the wounded and assess the damage.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the explosion, including the storage of the pyrotechnic materials at the military facility.