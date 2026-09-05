Egypt Seeks 24 More Rafale Jets in Bid to Expand Air Fleet

By Staff, Agencies

Egypt has asked French manufacturer Dassault Aviation to submit an offer for 24 additional Rafale fighter jets, potentially expanding its planned fleet from 54 to 78 aircraft.

According to French reports, Cairo submitted the request for proposal on September 1, covering the technical and commercial terms of a possible deal. However, no final contract has been announced by Egypt or Dassault.

The move comes as Egypt pursues air force modernization while operating more than 200 US-made F-16s, many of them older models that entered service during the 1980s and 1990s.

The 54 Rafales already ordered are expected to be fully delivered and operational by the end of 2026.

Egypt became the first foreign buyer of the Rafale after ordering 24 aircraft in 2015, followed by a €3.75 billion deal for 30 more in 2021.

If finalized, the latest purchase would mark Cairo’s third Rafale procurement and bring its planned fleet to 78 fighters.

The proposal comes ahead of the Egypt International Air Show, set for September 8–10 at El Alamein International Airport, although no details have been disclosed on the potential deal’s value, financing, delivery timeline, or weapons package.

An RFP remains an initial negotiation stage and does not constitute a finalized purchase.