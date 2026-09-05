“Israel” Intensifies West Bank Raids, Detentions and Settlement Expansion

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] raided several areas of the occupied West Bank on Saturday, including Al-Bireh and the Al-Amaari refugee camp, while detaining a Palestinian citizen from Beit Lahem and carrying out search operations across the occupied territory, according to Palestinian security sources.

In Al-Bireh, the IOF raided Al-Amaari camp and the neighborhoods of Sutih Marhaba, Jabal al-Tawil, and Umm al-Sharayit, with no arrests or injuries reported. In Kafr Aqab, north of occupied al-Quds, forces raided areas around the airport street and institute, while firing live ammunition and sound grenades near the entrance to Qalandia camp.

Meanwhile, in the northern West Bank, military vehicles and foot patrols entered Al-Nazla al-Sharqiya and Qaffin, north of Tulkarm, conducting search and sweep operations. Forces also detained Karim Asakira from Beit Lahem governorate at the Container checkpoint east of the city.

Separately, settlers damaged Palestinian property in Khalayel al-Loz southeast of Beit Lahem, with one settler accompanied by livestock entering the vicinity of a family home and smashing trees surrounding the property.

The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said “Israeli” authorities carried out 70 demolition operations in July, affecting 155 Palestinian structures, including 39 inhabited homes and 99 agricultural structures.

The majority were concentrated in Qalqilya and occupied al-Quds, while 51 demolition notices were issued, mainly in Beit Lahem and al-Khalil.

At the same time, “Israeli” authorities are advancing plans for more than 1,500 new settlement units in the occupied West Bank.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said the Higher Planning Council would grant final approval for 1,516 units across three settlements.

Amnesty International warned that land seizure orders issued by “Israeli” authorities reflect an intensifying push toward annexation.

The organization said 15 seizure orders issued in July alone covered around 20 hectares of Palestinian land, with some extending into Area A, which has been under Palestinian control since the Oslo Accords.