America’s Latest Unprovoked Aggression Against Iran

By Mohsen Saleh*

Basic Premise: In principle, the Islamic Republic of Iran has the legitimate right to defend itself, preserve its sovereignty, protect the lives and property of its citizens, and maintain its important geopolitical position.

On September 1, the United States of America declared its latest aggression against Iran. According to CENTCOM (US Central Command), American forces targeted locations in Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island, as well as other military facilities and infrastructure.

Pete Hegseth, Trump's Secretary of War, stated that American forces had not "pulled the card of war" and that the United States would use all means necessary to weaken the regime in Iran and prevent Iran from maintaining its defensive capabilities. His boss, President Trump, wrote on Truth Social:

"Iran is officially a failed nation. IT IS DEAD! They have no navy, they have no Air Force, they have no currency, they are not paying their soldiers or police, Inflation is at 300%, and their leadership in total disarray and incapable of properly presenting the country. The only thing they have [is] FAKE NEWS from the USA, willingness to kill their protesters (Now over 100 thousand people dead. They must be tried for war crimes against humanity!)" (Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump, 8/31/26).

Thus, according to Trump—the President, Commander-in-Chief of the US Armed Forces and, supposedly, the first to receive CIA reports—Iran has no navy, no air defense, no money to pay salaries, and no functioning economy. However, if it retaliates, it will be hit much harder. Trump insists that Iran has no power left to defend itself or to retaliate.

Iran, in a very challenging step, promptly attacked American bases in Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait, "in defiance of a warning from President Trump" (CNN World, September 2, 2026).

This latest aggression against Iran was initiated under the pretext that Iran had attacked two ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Although Iran declared that the IRG had warned these ships to follow the instructions of the Iranian authorities, the ships did not listen or comply.

According to authorized Iranian sources, the Americans were targeting civilian locations in Kohstock, southern Iran, where a wedding celebration was taking place. Many children and their parents were killed in this attack. This crime was committed deliberately by American forces without any prior warning or notice.

At the same time, the Americans claim that they are monitoring Iranian airspace and territory, moment by moment, through their satellites, and that they scrutinize Iranian military and civilian movements with remarkable precision.

These events, including the Minab children's school incident, demonstrate that American terrorism and criminal activities concentrate on civilians in an attempt to create a rift between the Iranian government and the people. Most of these attacks appear aimed at trying to paralyze the cohesion of Iranian society.

Even American soldiers could not deny that "they had been ordered by the Pentagon to shell and strike civilian buildings and crowds" (MS NOW American News Agency, September 4, 2026).

These soldiers' testimonies present Trump's statements regarding the manners and values of Iranians. Actually, Trump is not merely an "idiot"; he is a "disparate maniac" who has lost any hope of achieving the fruitful equation he put forward: "peace by force."

Iran will not surrender; nevertheless, it is preparing the ground to achieve a historic victory.

America Lost the War

Renowned American and European media outlets unveiled the American losses in the aggression. Examples may be concluded from what has been revealed, although the hidden secrets of the American damages seem greater than what is becoming known worldwide.

The pullout scandal of the "Lincoln Carrier" and the misery of its sailors and Marines after being hit by Iranian drones.

Forty-five MQ-9 [Reaper] drones were struck and brought down by Iranian defense forces or through Iranian cyber-hijacking. Twenty-five percent of these drones were lost, costing more than one and a half billion dollars.

Twelve American military bases in the Gulf region [Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and perhaps Erbil in northern Iraq] were declared partially destroyed by Iranian missiles.

Iran targeted CIA centers in Erbil and the Gulf. These centers suffered losses amounting to billions of dollars in equipment and other assets.

As for Iran, on the economic level, the United States, Western countries, and some other Arab countries imposed sanctions on Iran and placed various obstacles in the way of the Iranian economy's growth and development. However, Iran did not surrender to these aggressive measures and continued to preserve and defend its sovereignty and identity socially, culturally, and doctrinally.

Needless to say, the Americans and Iran's other adversaries have not learned that the Iranians have vowed, together with their leaders and their civilized nation, to remain loyal and steadfast to their principles.

*Mohsen Saleh: President, International Association for Experts and Political Analysts