US Intelligence: Iran Confident in Ability to Strike Across West Asia

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has grown more confident in its ability to strike targets across West Asia and appears determined to prolong the conflict for months in an effort to frustrate the United States, according to US intelligence assessments reviewed by officials and cited by The New York Times.

The assessments come as fighting has resumed following a period of relative calm. Over the past week, US forces renewed attacks on Iran, killing civilians in several incidents, including a deadly strike on a wedding.

Iran responded by targeting ships in the Strait of Hormuz and US military assets across the region.

While the latest exchanges have remained limited, US intelligence assessments warn that Tehran could significantly expand its military response.

Officials briefed on the assessments said Iran has emerged from months of intermittent fighting with a stronger understanding of its military capabilities and greater confidence in its ability to strike US interests.

The assessments also suggest that reaching an agreement to fully end the conflict could prove difficult. Current and former US officials cited by The New York Times said there were few indications that Tehran was prepared to accept a deal with Washington.

According to the assessments, Iran may instead seek to prolong the conflict while increasing pressure on President Donald Trump and creating additional political difficulties for his administration ahead of the US midterm elections.

The intelligence findings reflect developments on the ground, where Iran and the United States have resumed military exchanges after a period of relative calm.

US officials believe Tehran's experience during months of fighting has given it a better understanding of both its own military strengths and how to employ them against US forces and interests across the region.