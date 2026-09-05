DR Congo, ’Israel’ Move Toward Embassy Relocation to Occupied Al-Quds

By Staff, Agencies

The Democratic Republic of the Congo and "Israel" have announced plans to take steps toward relocating the DRC's embassy from "Tel Aviv" to occupied al-Quds, a move that would place Kinshasa among a small number of countries with diplomatic missions in the city.

The two governments said they would work toward "the relocation of the embassy of the Democratic Republic of the Congo from Tel Aviv to Occupied Al-Quds." No timetable has been announced, however, and analysts have cautioned that the plan may still be at an early stage.

Jason Stearns, a DRC and Great Lakes specialist interviewed by RFI, noted that the two sides made an almost identical announcement around three years ago, but no embassy relocation followed.

He said the cautious language of the latest statement suggested that discussions had not yet reached an advanced stage.

Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi has long maintained close ties with "Israel." The latest initiative also comes as Kinshasa seeks to strengthen its relationship with Washington while facing mounting military pressure in eastern Congo.

According to Stearns, moving the embassy could help Tshisekedi reinforce his alliance with US President Donald Trump and present his government favorably to Republicans in Washington.

The proposed relocation would represent a significant diplomatic move, as most countries maintain their embassies in "Tel Aviv" rather than Occupied Al-Quds due to the city's disputed status.