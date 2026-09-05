Please Wait...

search
close

Imam of the Oppressed

 

  1. Home

DR Congo, ’Israel’ Move Toward Embassy Relocation to Occupied Al-Quds

DR Congo, ’Israel’ Move Toward Embassy Relocation to Occupied Al-Quds
folder_openAfrica... access_time 14 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Democratic Republic of the Congo and "Israel" have announced plans to take steps toward relocating the DRC's embassy from "Tel Aviv" to occupied al-Quds, a move that would place Kinshasa among a small number of countries with diplomatic missions in the city.

The two governments said they would work toward "the relocation of the embassy of the Democratic Republic of the Congo from Tel Aviv to Occupied Al-Quds." No timetable has been announced, however, and analysts have cautioned that the plan may still be at an early stage.

Jason Stearns, a DRC and Great Lakes specialist interviewed by RFI, noted that the two sides made an almost identical announcement around three years ago, but no embassy relocation followed.

He said the cautious language of the latest statement suggested that discussions had not yet reached an advanced stage.

Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi has long maintained close ties with "Israel." The latest initiative also comes as Kinshasa seeks to strengthen its relationship with Washington while facing mounting military pressure in eastern Congo.

According to Stearns, moving the embassy could help Tshisekedi reinforce his alliance with US President Donald Trump and present his government favorably to Republicans in Washington.

The proposed relocation would represent a significant diplomatic move, as most countries maintain their embassies in "Tel Aviv" rather than Occupied Al-Quds due to the city's disputed status.

Israel Al-Quds embassy african states dr congo

Comments

  1. Related News
DR Congo, ’Israel’ Move Toward Embassy Relocation to Occupied Al-Quds

DR Congo, ’Israel’ Move Toward Embassy Relocation to Occupied Al-Quds

14 minutes ago
US Expands Military Presence in Northern Somalia Under ISIS Pretext

US Expands Military Presence in Northern Somalia Under ISIS Pretext

one hour ago
Egypt Seeks 24 More Rafale Jets in Bid to Expand Air Fleet

Egypt Seeks 24 More Rafale Jets in Bid to Expand Air Fleet

8 hours ago
UN Votes to Adopt New World Map that Shows Africa’s True Scale

UN Votes to Adopt New World Map that Shows Africa’s True Scale

11 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 05-09-2026 Hour: 09:01 Beirut Timing

whatshot