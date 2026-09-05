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Sayyari: Iran Has Succeeded in War of Willpower and Endurance

Sayyari: Iran Has Succeeded in War of Willpower and Endurance
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By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Army Chief of Staff and Deputy Coordinator Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari has described modern warfare as a battle of willpower and endurance, saying Iran has performed successfully in this regard.

Speaking at a ceremony honoring the Army's top personnel recruiters, Sayyari said Iran should take pride in having resisted an adversary with access to advanced military equipment and technology.

"We have performed successfully in the recent wars," he said, arguing that Iran's success was demonstrated by the failure of its adversaries to achieve their objectives.

Sayyari compared the situation to Iran's eight-year war with Iraq, known as the Sacred Defense.

He recalled that Iraqi forces had planned to capture Khorramshahr within a day and reach Tehran's Azadi Square within seven days, but became bogged down in Khorramshahr for 34 days, which he said demonstrated the failure of their strategy.

The senior commander also stressed the importance of human resources in strengthening the Army's combat capabilities, saying committed and capable personnel were the force's most important asset.

He said highly capable personnel had enabled the Army to withstand a heavily armed adversary during the eight-year war and, despite sanctions, helped Iran develop the capabilities needed to defend its territorial integrity and the Islamic Revolution.

Iran endurance army chief of staff warfare

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Last Update: 05-09-2026 Hour: 10:44 Beirut Timing

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