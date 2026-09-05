Ukraine Exposes Alleged Corruption Network Protecting Fraudulent Call Centers

By Staff, Agencies

Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have exposed a criminal organization allegedly protecting a network of fraudulent call centers and laundering proceeds, reportedly led by an official within the prosecutor general's office.

According to NABU, the group was established in mid-2025 by a high-ranking prosecutor's office employee who allegedly recruited serving prosecutors and associates into the scheme.

Members reportedly received regular bribes from fraudulent call centers in exchange for allowing them to operate without interference.

Investigators said the proceeds were subsequently laundered through the purchase of real estate, jewelry, and other assets. Five people have been detained and face charges related to racketeering and money laundering.

Sources cited by Ukrainska Pravda said Sergey Kropyva, head of the prosecutor general's office cyber department, was among those detained in an operation code-named "Carthage."

Investigative measures have also targeted Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, his deputy Maria Vdovychenko, and Oleg Kiper, head of the Odessa regional military administration.

The case is the latest in a series of high-profile corruption investigations involving Ukrainian officials and figures close to President Vladimir Zelensky.

Earlier in August, Zelensky dismissed deputy head of his office Irina Mudraya after her home was searched in a probe into efforts to raise and legalize $3.3 million in bail money for former Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko.

Galushchenko has been implicated in a $100 million corruption case involving state nuclear operator Energoatom and reportedly linked to Zelensky's longtime business associate Timur Mindich.