Iran Warns US of More Severe Strikes on Warships

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has warned the US military that Iranian forces will deliver more "severe and extensive" strikes against American warships if Washington continues its aggression in the region.

Lieutenant-Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesman for the headquarters, said Saturday that Iran would respond more forcefully if the US continued creating insecurity, harassing Iranian ships, or maintaining its naval blockade of Iran.

He warned that US military vessels in the region would be targeted "more severely than before" if Washington persisted with its actions, adding that the scope of Iran's response could also expand.

The warning came after the US military said it had struck three Iranian crude oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. US Central Command said two vessels, M/T Downy and M/T Stark 1, were targeted off Kharg Island and near the southeastern port of Jask, respectively, and linked them to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

CENTCOM also said a third tanker, the unladen M/T Kylo, also known as Noxen, was struck in the Gulf of Oman after its crew was instructed to abandon ship. The US military said the vessel was hit at multiple locations to prevent it from returning to service.

Zolfaqari's warning signals a potential escalation in the confrontation, with Tehran repeatedly stating that attacks on its shipping and attempts to restrict maritime access will draw a direct military response.