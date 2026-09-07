IOF Escalates South Lebanon Assault, Destroys Hospital And Targets Vehicles

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation intensified its aggression against southern Lebanon on Sunday evening, launching a wave of airstrikes across Nabatieh and surrounding areas, hours after earlier attacks martyred several people, wounded civilians, and destroyed a hospital.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" warplanes carried out repeated strikes on Nabatieh and nearby Nabatieh al-Fawqa. The vicinity of the Farah amusement park came under a heavy succession of raids described as a “belt of fire,” with the bombardment extending toward the town’s outskirts in the direction of Ali al-Taher.

An "Israeli" strike on Nabatieh also wounded Al-Manar correspondent Ali Shbib and an accompanying cameraman. Both were transferred to Sheikh Ragheb Harb Hospital in stable condition.

Elsewhere, "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] carried out a detonation in Kfar Tebnit while conducting demolition operations in Wadi al-Salouqi in the Bint Jbeil district. "Israeli" artillery also shelled Wadi Zibqin as the "Israeli" occupation widened its attacks across southern Lebanon.

Earlier on Sunday, an "Israeli" drone struck a parking area in Nabatieh al-Tahta, martyring three people, damaging nearby buildings and setting several vehicles ablaze.

Another "Israeli" drone later targeted the vicinity of Dar al-Muallimeen on Nabatieh’s outskirts, while additional airstrikes hit the al-Rahibat neighborhood, wounding several civilians.

The renewed bombardment came as the occupation continued targeting civilian and public infrastructure across southern Lebanon. Among the sites struck was Ghandour Hospital in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, which was completely destroyed in an "Israeli" attack.

Earlier Sunday, at least four people were martyred and 20 wounded, including three children, in "Israeli" strikes across southern Lebanon. Two of the martyrs were from a two-stage "Israeli" attack on Arab Salim in the Nabatieh district. The first strike hit a building that had previously received an "Israeli" evacuation threat, while a second strike targeted another building not included in the threat, martyring Israa Bahja and her husband and wounding several others.

Footage from Kfar Roumman showed the aftermath of "Israeli" strikes on Nabatieh as the occupation continued expanding its attacks across the South.

Overall, the ongoing "Israeli" aggression has repeatedly targeted residential areas, civilian infrastructure, and medical facilities across southern Lebanon.

According to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health, "Israeli" attacks between March 2 and September 6 have martyred 4,362 people and wounded 12,378 others. Since October 8, 2023, the overall toll has reached 8,929 martyrs and 30,614 wounded.