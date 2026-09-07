Rezaei: Hormuz Closed, Restricted Gulf Zone and New Missile Test Revealed

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said the Strait of Hormuz is “completely closed,” rejecting US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that the strategic waterway remains open.

Speaking to Iranian television, Rezaei called Trump’s claims a “big lie,” saying maritime traffic through the strait has fallen sharply amid the US war on Iran.

He said more than 100 vessels previously carrying around 100 million tons of goods crossed the strait, compared with only seven or eight ships now transporting essential Iranian supplies.

Rezaei said Washington is attempting to bypass the blockade by covertly sending five to six vessels through the strait at significant cost, with such attempts usually ending in the vessels being targeted.

He added that Iran has so far avoided sinking US vessels secretly crossing the waterway because of potential environmental damage from oil spills.

Tehran also plans to announce a new “restricted zone” beyond the Strait of Hormuz in the coming days, Rezaei said. The zone would extend from the US naval blockade line into parts of the Gulf, with vessels entering it placed on Iran’s sanctions list.

He warned that Iranian sanctions could have a greater impact than missiles and said Tehran would only commit to keeping Hormuz open if Washington ends its threats and military aggression against Iran.

Separately, Rezaei disclosed that Iran had tested a new anti-destroyer missile over a US warship 48 hours earlier, claiming the weapon forced the vessel to flee.

He also said Iranian forces had heavily struck the US Titen base in Jordan and later targeted American positions in Erbil, claiming the attacks prompted Trump to abandon a 10-day war he had announced.

On Iran’s economic situation, Rezaei rejected reports that the US blockade had pushed the country toward famine, calling them another “big lie.” He said Tehran had prepared for the circumstances, maintained sufficient food and essential-commodity reserves, and continued exporting oil while recovering revenues despite US efforts to isolate Iran economically.

Finally, Rezaei said Washington must “earn Iran’s trust” for negotiations to continue, citing concerns over guarantees provided by mediators. He stressed that Tehran remains open to diplomacy if future agreements include credible and enforceable guarantees.