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IOF Strikes Deir Zahrani, Martyred Paramedic in Nabatiyeh Attack
By Staff, Agencies
"Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] struck a building in Deir Zahrani, in Lebanon’s Nabatiyeh district, early Monday after issuing an evacuation warning to residents near the site minutes earlier.
The strike followed a night of continuous "Israeli" attacks across Nabatiyeh that began Sunday and continued into Monday morning. "Israeli" airstrikes targeted Kfar Roummen and Nabatiyeh al-Fawqa, with raids continuing across the wider district.
Meanwhile, a paramedic was martyred and two others wounded when an "Israeli" strike hit their vehicle in Kfar Roummen. Another "Israeli" airstrike struck a residential building in the town, prompting ongoing rescue and rubble-clearing operations.
Subsequently, rescue teams recovered 10 wounded people from the targeted building, while searches continued for others believed trapped beneath the rubble. "Israeli" artillery also shelled Tal al-Dabsha hill surrounding Kfar Roummen.
Earlier Sunday, "Israeli" strikes on Nabatiyeh and its surrounding towns severely damaged the local Finance Ministry building and completely destroyed Salah Ghandour Hospital.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the attacks, saying the targeting of state institutions represented a serious escalation beyond "Israel's" repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement.
Aoun urged the United States and international community to intervene to stop the attacks and hold those responsible accountable, while reaffirming Lebanon’s commitment to protecting its sovereignty and maintaining stability in southern Lebanon despite the continued assault.
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