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Palestinian Martyred in Settler Attack Near Qalqilya, Two Wounded
By Staff, Agencies
A young Palestinian man was martyred and two others wounded, one critically, after "Israeli" settlers attacked the village of Hajjah, east of Qalqilya, on Sunday evening.
According to Palestine’s Health Ministry, 20-year-old Omar Mohammed Tubasi was martyred by a gunshot wound to the head sustained during the attack.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said its crews treated two people with live gunshot wounds—Tubasi, who was shot in the head, and another person shot in the chest whose condition is critical.
Meanwhile, a 17-year-old was shot in the thigh, with all three wounded transported to hospital.
The attack comes amid escalating violence by "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] and settlers against Palestinians, their land, and property.
According to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, the IOF and settlers carried out 2,030 attacks in August, including 1,402 by IOF and 628 by settlers, mainly in Nablus, Ramallah and al-Bireh, Al-Khalil, Beit Lahm, Jenin, and al-Quds.
Sunday’s attack follows the martyrdom of two other young Palestinians, 19-year-old Omar Mohammed Naasan and 16-year-old Khalil Rasem Khalil Shehadeh, who were shot by settlers on September 2 in al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah.
Their martyrdom brought the number of Palestinians martyred by settlers since the beginning of 2026 to 28, and to 64 since October 7, 2023.
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