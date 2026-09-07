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’Israeli’ Shelling Targets School, Martyrs Child in Gaza
By Staff, Agencies
"Israeli" artillery shelling and gunfire martyred at least three Palestinians, including a child, and wounded several others across the Gaza Strip overnight into Monday.
In central Gaza, "Israeli" artillery shelled a school east of Deir al-Balah, martyring a child and wounding several others. "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] also fired illumination flares east of Deir al-Balah city.
Meanwhile, several Palestinians were wounded by gunfire from the IOF near al-Qastal Towers in the eastern part of Deir al-Balah.
West of Gaza City, an "Israeli" drone strike targeted a group of civilians near al-Tabun restaurant, martyring one person and wounding several others, according to an updated toll.
Separately, near Palestine Stadium west of Gaza City, another Palestinian succumbed to wounds sustained after being shot by the IOF positioned on elevated sniper posts in the area.
Further south, "Israeli" artillery shelled areas east of Khan Younis city.
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