Kim Jong Un: Kang Kon Destroyer to Strengthen DPRK Nuclear Deterrence

By Staff, Agencies

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s newest warship will form part of its nuclear deterrence system and could carry out “devastating retaliatory strikes,” DPRK leader Kim Jong Un said, according to the Korean Central News Agency [KCNA].

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony for the new destroyer in the eastern coastal city of Wonsan, Kim said deploying the warship off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast would send a “clear message” to the DPRK’s adversaries.

He also said it was time to exercise the country’s sovereignty “at sea and underwater.”

The 5,000-ton Kang Kon is the second destroyer of its class to enter service, following the Choe Hyon, which was launched on the DPRK’s west coast about three months ago, KCNA reported.

The new warship forms part of Pyongyang’s efforts to modernize its naval forces and expand its strategic capabilities at sea.

Kim said the DPRK’s nuclear naval capabilities are advancing and vowed to continue expanding its “most powerful strategic assets” in key waters to protect maritime sovereignty and regional security.

Meanwhile, the DPRK reshuffled its senior military leadership last week, removing Defense Minister No Kwang Chol and appointing Kim Song Gi as his replacement.

KCNA said the changes were approved at a meeting chaired by Kim on Saturday as part of “structural reorganization plans.”

The reshuffle also affects senior positions within the military and defense establishment, including the Central Military Commission and Political Bureau, alongside several other appointments and promotions.

The changes come as Pyongyang continues to emphasize military preparedness and the strengthening of its defense capabilities amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula.