Baghaei: Diplomacy Moves in Harmony with Iran’s Other State Institutions

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said diplomacy remains in full coordination with other pillars of the Islamic Establishment, supporting the Armed Forces while pursuing Iran’s national interests.

Speaking at his weekly press briefing on Monday, Baghaei said the United States must be held accountable for its aggression against Iran and war crimes against the Iranian people.

He said Washington’s economic war extends beyond Iran, targeting national sovereignty and free trade, and described US attacks on Iranian civilian vessels as acts of terror and war crimes.

Turning to the regional situation, Baghaei said West Asia remains turbulent amid months of US military and economic aggression.

He also criticized the US-European draft resolution against Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], saying it relies on politicized reports by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, Baghaei said the waterway has become unsafe because of US attacks and its naval blockade against Iran.

He also described Western efforts to refer Iran’s nuclear file to the UN Security Council as illegal.

Baghaei said the regional turmoil has continued since February 28, while the US economic campaign represents another form of coercive action.

He also denounced the occupying "Israeli" entity for continuing crimes in Gaza and Lebanon, saying the genocide in Gaza has continued without interruption.

On negotiations, Baghaei said diplomacy is neither inherently good nor bad but rather a tool for advancing Iran’s interests.

He stressed that the Foreign Ministry operates according to decisions made by the relevant authorities and that diplomacy remains coordinated with other state institutions while supporting the Armed Forces.

Regarding "Israeli" aggression against southern Lebanon, Baghaei said the "Israeli" occupation enjoys a form of immunity due to US support, UN inaction, and the indifference of European countries that claim to defend human rights.

He described the attacks as violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty and said they underscore the importance of Resistance in protecting Lebanon’s dignity.

Addressing efforts to refer Iran’s case to the UN Security Council, Baghaei again said the Western draft resolution is based on Grossi’s report, accusing Western countries of turning to the IAEA whenever they fall short elsewhere.

On the Pentagon’s reported order to end Operation "Military Fury," Baghaei said the operation, a name he said was initially used by the US media, had failed to achieve its objectives and had damaged Washington’s credibility.

He also warned that any South Korean participation in the US war against Iran would amount to complicity and further complicate the situation.

Baghaei said Tehran values its relations with Seoul and has maintained contact through its embassy, while warning all countries against becoming tools of US military action.

Regarding the reported US attack on Sirik port, Baghaei said attacking commercial vessels and civilians could not be considered honorable, particularly amid reports that civilians were targeted at a wedding to pressure Iran.

He described Iran’s response against a US warship as falling within what Tehran considers its inherent right.

Finally, Baghaei said the United States must end its aggression, economic sanctions, and naval blockade before negotiations can resume.

He said Washington violated its obligations 26 days after a memorandum of understanding was signed, adding that the negotiating ball has remained in the US court because Washington initiated the aggression and breached its commitments.

On Europe’s support for Washington, Baghaei said Iran would determine its position according to the practical actions of individual countries, reiterating that Tehran’s response would be proportionate to their conduct.