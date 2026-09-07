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Iran’s Qalibaf: Strike our Assets and You Get Struck
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned the United States that any attack on Iran’s oil and gas assets will draw retaliation against American energy interests across the region.
Qalibaf issued the stark warning in a post on X on Monday in response to recent threats by US War Secretary Pete Hegseth, who had claimed that Iran's oil tanker fleet is "defenseless" and that American planes, ships and submarines can strike them all.
The top Iranian parliamentarian responded by saying: “US oil and gas companies operating across the region and at related facilities are accessible.”
He further warned: “Strike our assets and you get struck."
“It’s simple: the oil and gas production chain here is sprawling, accessible, and exposed."
Qalibaf said Iran had already demonstrated its ability to respond in kind, emphasizing, “Ask the bases that are no longer viable.”
His remarks came amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington over the Strait of Hormuz.
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