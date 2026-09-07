Please Wait...

search
close

Imam of the Oppressed

 

  1. Home

Iran’s Qalibaf: Strike our Assets and You Get Struck

Iran’s Qalibaf: Strike our Assets and You Get Struck
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 12 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned the United States that any attack on Iran’s oil and gas assets will draw retaliation against American energy interests across the region.

Qalibaf issued the stark warning in a post on X on Monday in response to recent threats by US War Secretary Pete Hegseth, who had claimed that Iran's oil tanker fleet is "defenseless" and that American planes, ships and submarines can strike them all.

The top Iranian parliamentarian responded by saying: “US oil and gas companies operating across the region and at related facilities are accessible.”

He further warned: “Strike our assets and you get struck."

“It’s simple: the oil and gas production chain here is sprawling, accessible, and exposed."

Qalibaf said Iran had already demonstrated its ability to respond in kind, emphasizing, “Ask the bases that are no longer viable.”

His remarks came amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran strait of hormuz war on iran UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran’s Qalibaf: Strike our Assets and You Get Struck

Iran’s Qalibaf: Strike our Assets and You Get Struck

12 hours ago
Baghaei: Diplomacy Moves in Harmony with Iran’s Other State Institutions

Baghaei: Diplomacy Moves in Harmony with Iran’s Other State Institutions

13 hours ago
Kim Jong Un: Kang Kon Destroyer to Strengthen DPRK Nuclear Deterrence

Kim Jong Un: Kang Kon Destroyer to Strengthen DPRK Nuclear Deterrence

13 hours ago
Rezaei: Hormuz Closed, Restricted Gulf Zone and New Missile Test Revealed

Rezaei: Hormuz Closed, Restricted Gulf Zone and New Missile Test Revealed

15 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 07-09-2026 Hour: 11:00 Beirut Timing

whatshot